Left Menu

U.S. air travelers top 1.5 million for first time since March 2020

The number of U.S. air passengers screened topped 1.5 million Sunday for the first time since March 2020, as air travel continues to rebound from a pandemic-related drop, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday. COVID-19 devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline passengers down 60% in 2020.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:03 IST
U.S. air travelers top 1.5 million for first time since March 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The number of U.S. air passengers screened topped 1.5 million Sunday for the first time since March 2020, as air travel continues to rebound from a pandemic-related drop, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Monday.

COVID-19 devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline passengers down 60% in 2020. But with a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks. TSA said it screened 1.54 million people Sunday, the highest single day since March 13, 2020, and the 11th consecutive day screening volume exceeding 1 million per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.Hariri said after the meeting Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in governm...

EU restrictions on vaccine exports would be 'retrograde step' - Irish PM

Any European Union restrictions on vaccine exports would be a retrograde step that could undermine the supply of raw materials for vaccine production, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Monday.Martin told Irelands RTE radio that rep...

Special athletes celebrate sports experiences on World Down Syndrome Day

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, over 150 participants joined a virtual event organised by Special Olympics, discussing and celebrating the sporting experiences of the athletes with Down Syndrome. The event was viewed by over 120...

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the U.S. Justice Departments bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021