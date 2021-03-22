Left Menu

Sterling falls against euro; speculators cut back long positions

Although the market is still overall bullish on sterling, the size of the bullish position has shrunk for the past two weeks . Broux said that the rate differential between UK gilts and euro zone government bonds had also contributed to recent sterling strength, and that an easing of yields could hurt the pound versus the euro going forward.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:04 IST
Sterling falls against euro; speculators cut back long positions

The pound was flat against the dollar on Monday and fell against a stronger euro, as investors focused on broader currency market drivers and the European Union's threat to impose a ban on vaccine imports to Britain.

The pound has strengthened around 3.8% against the euro so far this year, in a move which analysts largely attribute to the UK's vaccine rollout - which is one of the fastest in the world. But the EU's leaders are due to discuss imposing a ban on vaccine exports to Britain at a summit on Thursday.

Britain, which exited the EU's orbit on Dec. 31, has repeatedly cautioned the EU that breaking contract law could have grave consequences, but it has not yet specified what those consequences would be. "From a purely market perspective, if Europe does secure greater vaccination doses for its own population, that is going to be positive for euro-dollar and for euro-sterling," said Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale.

At 1214 GMT, the pound was little changed against the dollar, at $1.3862. Versus the euro it was down around 0.2%, at 86.05 pence per euro. Speculators reduced their net long position on the pound versus the dollar in the week to March 16, CFTC data showed. Although the market is still overall bullish on sterling, the size of the bullish position has shrunk for the past two weeks .

Broux said that the rate differential between UK gilts and euro zone government bonds had also contributed to recent sterling strength, and that an easing of yields could hurt the pound versus the euro going forward. "If U.S. bond yields grind lower ... that’s good for euro-dollar. And if that’s good for euro-dollar, that means that euro-sterling can go up," he said.

In a busy week for UK economic data, January unemployment figures are due on Tuesday, February CPI data and March PMIs are due on Wednesday, and February retail sales data is due on Friday. In Northern Ireland, there is deep anger among some pro-British unionists about the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which was designed to prevent a "hard" Irish border after Brexit.

"The evidence of the disruptions to UK trade with the EU in January are a timely reminder that while the Brexit process is over, the economic consequences will continue to flow," JP Morgan FX analysts wrote in a note to clients. JP Morgan said it was moving to a short position in cable "to reflect the increased question marks against high-beta currencies following the latest surge in US yields."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.Hariri said after the meeting Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in governm...

EU restrictions on vaccine exports would be 'retrograde step' - Irish PM

Any European Union restrictions on vaccine exports would be a retrograde step that could undermine the supply of raw materials for vaccine production, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Monday.Martin told Irelands RTE radio that rep...

Special athletes celebrate sports experiences on World Down Syndrome Day

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, over 150 participants joined a virtual event organised by Special Olympics, discussing and celebrating the sporting experiences of the athletes with Down Syndrome. The event was viewed by over 120...

U.S. Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the U.S. Justice Departments bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaevs death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021