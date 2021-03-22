Left Menu

MoD signs contract with MDSL to supply Light Specialist Vehicles to Indian Army

New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:06 IST
 This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)

Providing a further boost to 'Make in India', the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL) for the supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to the Indian Army, at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore, in New Delhi on March 22, 2021. The induction of vehicles is planned to be completed in four years.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for the carriage of Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by MDSL. These combat vehicles are extremely agile with all-round protection against small arms fire and will assist small independent detachments which are required to operate this weapon platform in the operational area.

This is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' and 'Make in India' initiative of the Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

