Left Menu

ITC signs pact with Karnataka for Watershed Development Programme covering 1 mn acres

Multi-business conglomerate ITC Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with the Government of Karnataka to execute a Watershed Development Programme, covering over 1 million acres and 100 watersheds in across the state.A Memorandum of Understanding MoU has been signed between ITC and the Karnataka Watershed Development Department on March 5, 2021, which will be in effect for three years, said a statement.The MOU is a part of ITCs Sustainability 2.0 agenda which encompasses forging meaningful public-private-people partnerships to amplify impact and reach, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:34 IST
ITC signs pact with Karnataka for Watershed Development Programme covering 1 mn acres

Multi-business conglomerate ITC Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with the Government of Karnataka to execute a Watershed Development Programme, covering over 1 million acres and 100 watersheds in across the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between ITC and the Karnataka Watershed Development Department on March 5, 2021, which will be in effect for three years, said a statement.

The MOU is a part of ITC's Sustainability 2.0 agenda which encompasses forging meaningful public-private-people partnerships to amplify impact and reach, it added. It also aims at building the climate resilience of farmers by ensuring water security.

ITC as part of its CSR Programmes is implementing watershed development programmes in several parts of the country.

Commenting on the development ITC Executive VP and Head Social Investments Ashesh Ambasta said: ''For years, ITC has been at the forefront of water stewardship programmes in India and our efforts have been focussed on scaling up integrated watershed development projects across different states. Our initiatives are aligned with Government missions like Jal Shakti Abhiyan and More Crop Per Drop.'' Karnataka, a pioneer state in watershed development in India, has launched the programme ''Watershed development for Drought Proofing'' in 100 drought-hit and low groundwater taluks by covering an area of 1.16 million acres in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LaLiga, Rafa Nadal Academy sign framework collaboration agreement

LaLiga and the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar RNA on Monday signed a framework collaboration agreement to share experience and knowledge and mutually reinforce the reputation of both brands nationally and internationally. The alliance, whic...

No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri.Hariri said after the meeting Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in governm...

EU restrictions on vaccine exports would be 'retrograde step' - Irish PM

Any European Union restrictions on vaccine exports would be a retrograde step that could undermine the supply of raw materials for vaccine production, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Monday.Martin told Irelands RTE radio that rep...

Special athletes celebrate sports experiences on World Down Syndrome Day

On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, over 150 participants joined a virtual event organised by Special Olympics, discussing and celebrating the sporting experiences of the athletes with Down Syndrome. The event was viewed by over 120...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021