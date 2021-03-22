TataMD enters into clinical collaboration with Anderson Diagnostics & Labs

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Tata Medical and Diagnostics (TataMD) on Monday said it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Chennai-based Anderson Diagnostics & Labs (ADL) to standardise the TataMD CHECK for scaling up COVID-19 testing.

The collaboration with clinical experts of ADL has helped ensure that TataMD CHECK diagnostic kit can be scaled rapidly, TataMD said in a statement.

Advertisement

''Our clinical partnership with Tata MD will help support the transformation of COVID testing to arrest the emergence of the second wave in India and around the world,'' ADL Director Srinivasaraman said.

In a similar vein, TataMD, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Girish Krishnamurthy said: ''Tata's clinical collaboration with Anderson Diagnostics will only drive advances in the diagnostic space of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues.” TataMD is a wholly-owned healthcare venture from the Tata Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)