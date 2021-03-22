Left Menu

TataMD enters into clinical collaboration with Anderson Diagnostics & Labs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:00 IST
TataMD enters into clinical collaboration with Anderson Diagnostics & Labs

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Tata Medical and Diagnostics (TataMD) on Monday said it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Chennai-based Anderson Diagnostics & Labs (ADL) to standardise the TataMD CHECK for scaling up COVID-19 testing.

The collaboration with clinical experts of ADL has helped ensure that TataMD CHECK diagnostic kit can be scaled rapidly, TataMD said in a statement.

''Our clinical partnership with Tata MD will help support the transformation of COVID testing to arrest the emergence of the second wave in India and around the world,'' ADL Director Srinivasaraman said.

In a similar vein, TataMD, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Girish Krishnamurthy said: ''Tata's clinical collaboration with Anderson Diagnostics will only drive advances in the diagnostic space of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues.” TataMD is a wholly-owned healthcare venture from the Tata Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

National Film Award: Kangana Ranaut wins best actor for 'Manikarnika', 'Panga'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has managed to bag her fourth National Film Award as she has won the Best actor female award for her movies Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. One of the countrys most eminent awards in entertainment, N...

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Facebook appeal in user tracking lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Facebook Incs bid to pare back a 15 billion class action lawsuit accusing the company of illegally tracking the activities of internet users even when they are logged out of the social media plat...

Tiger found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

A tiger was found dead with swollen neck in the Kishanpur sanctuary of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here, an official said on Monday.A patrolling team detected the carcass near a canal under the Sultanpur beat of the sanctuary, Sanjay Kumar Pat...

NHAI deploys 550 ambulances at toll plazas

National Highways Authority of India NHAI has deployed 550 ambulances at toll plazas to ensure the medical treatment to accident victims, Parliament was informed on Monday.The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019 provides for a scheme for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021