Maharashtra govt set to launch e-version of horse-driven Victoria carriage

Maharashtra Tourism is all set to bring back the old charm of Mumbai with the launch of electric version of the iconic horse-driven Victoria carriage, which will serve as another tourist attraction and an addition to the city's historical treasures and rich heritage. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on March 14 launched the electric Victoria carriage from his official residence, Varsha. The Li-ion battery-operated 'Victoria 2.0' in its new avatar with a capacity to serve six passengers with one driver will run at a speed of less than 20 km/ hour at the city's renowned landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive and Nariman Point in the first phase, Maharashtra Tourism said in a release on Monday. These 12 e-carriages in red and black colours are also equipped with a GPS Intelligent Proximity Triggering dynamic software that triggers one's multilingual commentary precisely at the right place each and every time about museums, historic and cultural sites which enhances visitors experiences, as per the release. The GPS-driven audio tours to these landmarks will be conducted by the private transportation firm, Ubo Ridez, from 4 pm to 2 am, it added. “We are encouraging e-wallet payments through all popular e-wallet platforms. As for the bookings, we are also tying up with multiple platforms such as Khaki Tours, Bookmyshow and our own Facebook and Instagram pages,” said KetanKadam, Founder-CEO, UBO Ridez Pvt Ltd.

