Focus Financial Partners launches Beryllus Capital in JV with Hinduja Group

Focus Financial Partners, a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, on Monday said it has launched Beryllus Capital in a joint venture with the Hinduja Group. Beryllus Capital is a multi-family office that will cater to some of the most prominent families in the world through offices in London, Geneva and Singapore, Focus Financial Partners said in a statement. The firm will provide advice and integrated strategies for managing its clients' investments, philanthropic endeavours and legacies, it said. Its services will include investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory, it said, adding with distinctive client relationships and a global presence, the firm will create access to diverse investment opportunities across public and private markets. Through its family office, Beryllus Capital's deep connection with its clients will extend to managing the complexities of their personal and professional lives, it added. ''Beryllus Capital will address the bespoke needs of ultra-high net worth families on a global scale, with outstanding professional and governance standards,'' said G P Hinduja, co-chairman of the Hinduja Group.

