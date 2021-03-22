Russia ready for tit-for-tat measures after Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats

Russia ready for tit-for-tat measures after Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomatsReuters | Sofia | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:01 IST
The Russian embassy in Sofia called on Monday the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Bulgaria groundless and said Moscow would reserve its right to retaliate. "Unfortunately, we are forced to state that this unjustified démarche of the Bulgarian authorities will not contribute to the further construction of a constructive Russian-Bulgarian dialogue," the embassy said in a statement.
Earlier on Monday Bulgaria's foreign ministry expelled two Russian diplomats over alleged involvement in espionage.
