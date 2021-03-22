Left Menu

Student, workers' organisations hold protest demanding stable employment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:06 IST
Student, workers' organisations hold protest demanding stable employment

Members of Left-affiliated organisations, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), protested at Jantar Mantar here on Monday demanding that the government provide stable and respectable employment.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Student Federation of India (SFI) members were also part of the demonstration.

In a joint statement, they alleged that unemployment has been increasing under the BJP-led NDA government and the situation has reached its ''boiling point''.

''The worsening of the situation of unemployment over the past one decade has reached its boiling point. The loss of jobs has been the result of jobless growth under neoliberalism. The loss of jobs - both in quality and quantity - has gained momentum under the BJP-led NDA government due to the disastrous policies of demonetisation, GST and the improper implementation of the COVID lockdown,'' the statement said.

A memorandum was submitted to Union Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar to raise demands of declaring the Right to Work as a fundamental right, setting the minimum wage of Rs 21,000 per month, protection of gig workers and filling up 60 lakh vacant posts with central and state governments among others.

It also demanded to enact the Bhagat Singh Urban Employment Guarantee Act (BSUEGA) to ensure 200 days of work for all employable people at minimum wage rates, regularise all employees working on contract in government, semi-government, autonomous authorities and municipalities and to limit the weekly time limit of work to 35 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Level of violence in West Bengal unprecedented: BJP spokesperson

The BJPs national spokesperson for economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Monday claimed that West Bengal had registered the maximum number of political murders in the country in 2019 and the level of violence in the state was unpreceden...

Amarinder trashes Kejriwal's allegation of Cong govt failing to fulfil poll promises in Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday trashed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwals allegation that the Congress government in Punjab had failed to fulfil its poll promises.Kejriwal had on Sunday slammed the Amarinder Singh-led governme...

Stalls selling 'gulal', sweets made by Tihar inmates set up at Tis Hazari Court, Delhi Secretariat

The Delhi Prisons Department has set up a stall each at the Tis Hazari Court and Delhi Secretariat for selling gulal dry colours and sweets prepared by inmates of Tihar jail ahead of Holi, officials said on Monday. The stall at Tis Hazari c...

Bosnia reports record daily number of COVID-19 deaths

Bosnia reported a record daily number of deaths from COVID-19 on Monday as medical staff said the health system was in danger of being overwhelmed and demonstrators took to the streets to protest against the closure of bars and restaurants....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021