Left Menu

Telecom links failure led to outage; measures being taken to address issues: NSE

Before deployment, the system was tested against various scenarios including link failures and functioned properly, as per NSE.Further, the bourse said various steps have already been taken and others are under implementation to address the SAN and telecom link issues.Trading activity at NSE halted for nearly for hours on February 24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:15 IST
Telecom links failure led to outage; measures being taken to address issues: NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said failure of telecom links as well as that of storage area network system led to the outage at the bourse last month.

In a detailed statement, the bourse said various measures have been taken and others are under implementation to address the issues.

Between primary and NDR (Near Disaster Recovery) sites, NSE said it has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy.

''On February 24, 2021 we had instability in links from both service providers primarily due to digging and construction activity along the path between the two sites,'' the exchange said.

On that day, post link failure, the exchange said it saw unexpected behaviour of the Storage Area Network (SAN) system, with the primary SAN becoming inaccessible to the host servers. This resulted in the risk management system of NSE Clearing and other systems such as clearing and settlement, index and surveillance systems becoming unavailable.

''While there was no impact on the trading system, given that the risk management system was unavailable, allowing trading to continue on NSE posed an unacceptable risk, and hence trading had to be halted,'' the exchange said.

The SAN is a fault tolerant system that was designed to function seamlessly even in the event of telecom link failures between primary and NDR copies.

One of the features of SAN that was deployed in October 2020 was designed to provide not just zero data loss but also zero down time. Before deployment, the system was tested against various scenarios including link failures and functioned properly, as per NSE.

Further, the bourse said various steps have already been taken and others are under implementation to address the SAN and telecom link issues.

Trading activity at NSE halted for nearly for hours on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sinha calls for participation of elected representatives, people of J-K in rainwater harvesting

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for active participation of elected representatives and people in rainwater harvesting and water conservation.With an aim of taking water conservation to grassroots level th...

U.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White House

The White House said it was evaluating its next steps toward China after lower level talks in Alaska last week and sanctions over alleged abuses in Xinjiang announced earlier on Monday.White House spokeswoman Jen Pskai, speaking to reporter...

COVID-19: 2.48 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Haryana on Monday

A total of 2,48,312 beneficiaries were administered anti-coronavirus vaccine in Haryana on Monday, an official said.Additional Chief Secretary Health Rajeev Arora said more vaccine doses are administered on Monday and Tuesday every week.The...

Delhi's water supply from Nangal Hydel Channel to remain unaffected for now: Officials

The repair of the Nangal Hydel Channel that supplies 232 million gallons a day of water to Delhi from the Ravi and Beas rivers is not likely to start immediately, officials said on Monday.The Delhi Jal Board DJB had earlier written to the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021