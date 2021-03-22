Left Menu

Lowering of legal drinking age to 21 years progressive and pragmatic: NRAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:19 IST
Industry body National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday welcomed the decision of the Delhi government to lower the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years from 25 years.

Lowering the legal drinking age (LDA) to 21 is both progressive as well as pragmatic. It will reduce illegal or closet consumption and will also expand the consumer base significantly, thus benefiting the businesses as well as the exchequer, NRAI President Anurag Katriar said in a statement.

''While we await the formal release of the detailed policy document, we are very hopeful that they will be very progressive and will significantly change the way Delhi looks at the business of bars,'' he added.

Katriar further said that he sincerely hopes that other states in India will follow suit soon and make necessary amendments to archaic provisions in their excise laws, which have lost their relevance with the passage of time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

