Ex-RBI Deputy Guv Mohan moots 5 pc inflation target

Former RBI Deputy Governor Rakesh Mohan on Monday pitched for changing the central banks inflation target band of 2-6 per cent, saying inflation will not take off as long as the government is doing proper macroeconomic management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former RBI Deputy Governor Rakesh Mohan on Monday pitched for changing the central bank's inflation target band of 2-6 per cent, saying inflation will not take off as long as the government is doing proper macroeconomic management. Under the current dispensation, the RBI has been mandated by the government to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI governor, decides on the policy rates keeping this target in mind. ''Given the monetary policy framework these days, in some sense I would say why not change the (retail inflation) target to 5 per cent not 4 per cent? You are not going off to 10 per cent etc,'' Mohan said while participating in a virtual event organised by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP).

The current medium-term inflation target, which was notified in August 2016, ends on March 31. The inflation target for the next five years starting April is likely to be notified this month. ''And suppose you have 5 per cent (retail) inflation target and 7 per cent growth (target), that is something one can realistically think about it.

''Because we have done it before, inflation does not take off as long as you are doing proper macroeconomic management,'' he opined.

Mohan also said migration in India is relatively small compared to other countries like China and the US. Also participating at the event, former chairman of the National Statistical Commission, Pronab Sen said bare necessities would be bad metrics to measure inequality. Indian Institute of Management,(Ahmedabad) Assistant Professor Chinmay Tumbe said more people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are going to Gulf countries than from Kerala in the last five years.

