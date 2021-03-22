New U.S. trade chief Tai to speak with UK, EU counterparts - sources

New U.S. trade chief Tai to speak with UK, EU counterparts - sourcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:31 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is speaking with her British and European Union counterparts among her first calls after being sworn in as President Joe Biden's top trade negotiator last week, sources familiar with the plans said.
The agenda for both calls will include efforts to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies, and other areas short of a major new trade agreement where the sides could work together as the Biden administration reviews all trade policies enacted by the former Trump administration, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
