Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains

"The market is trying to digest what's going on in the bond market," said Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst and founding member of TrendSpider. "The technology stocks are pretty beaten down and it's not shocking to see those rebounding a little bit from their lows." Russell 2000 Growth, which consists largely of technology stocks, added about 0.7%, while its value counterpart , which focuses on economy-linked financial and energy stocks, dropped about 0.3%. The Nasdaq climbed about 0.8% to start the week as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.688% from a near 14-month high.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:57 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on tech boost; Tesla gains
Representative Image. Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks rose on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent pullback that was sparked by a surge in bond yields, while Tesla jumped as a fund run by an influential investor said the electric-car maker's shares could hit $3,000 in three years. Tesla Inc's 5.5% jump to $690 provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Ark Invest, founded by star stock picker Cathie Wood, has been extremely bullish about the company, in which it is one of the major investors.

A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since mid-February has dictated the course of equities trading, while weighing on high-flying tech-focused stocks. "The market is trying to digest what's going on in the bond market," said Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst and founding member of TrendSpider.

"The technology stocks are pretty beaten down and it's not shocking to see those rebounding a little bit from their lows." Russell 2000 Growth, which consists largely of technology stocks, added about 0.7%, while its value counterpart , which focuses on economy-linked financial and energy stocks, dropped about 0.3%.

The Nasdaq climbed about 0.8% to start the week as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.688% from a near 14-month high. The index is still down more than 6% from its Feb. 12 record close. The S&P 500 and the Dow, however, clinched all-time highs as early as last week on bets that stimulus and vaccine rollouts would lead to a strong rebound in the U.S. economy.

Kansas City Southern jumped about 13% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed to acquire the railroad operator in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada. At 11:51 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.07 points, or 0.18%, to 32,688.04, the S&P 500 gained 26.45 points, or 0.68%, to 3,939.55 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 171.73 points, or 1.30%, to 13,386.97.

Bank stocks, which have enjoyed a rally on brightening economic prospects, dropped about 1%. The S&P 500 tech index jumped about 2%, while materials, industrials, energy and financials were in the red.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF sank about 18% as President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.2-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 101 new highs and 56 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mallorca's tourism revival threatened if Germany brings back quarantine

An influx of German sunseekers to Spains Balearic Islands is providing a welcome boost to the local economy, but businesses and holidaymakers fear the revival could be cut short if Berlin reintroduces quarantine for returning tourists. Tens...

Italy reports 386 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 13,846 new cases

Italy reported 386 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 300 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 13,846 from 20,159. Italy has registered 105,328 deaths linked to COVID-19 s...

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over suspected espionage

Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats on Monday for suspected espionage after prosecutors charged six people, including current and former military intelligence officers, with spying for Russia.Bulgarias foreign ministry said it had given...

U.S.'s Blinken, Libyan premier, stress need for ceasefire -State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh emphasized the need for a free and fair election and other measures to end the Libyan conflict during a call on Monday, the U.S. State Department said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021