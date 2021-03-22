Left Menu

GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia steps down; Ben Baldanz takes over as vice chairman

Wadia group-owned no-frills airline GoAir on Monday said that its managing director Jeh Wadia has stepped down from the position.The airline, however, said that Wadia will continue as a promoter.The airline also announced the appointment of aviation industry veteran Ben Baldanz as the vice chairman at a time when the company is reportedly looking to raise capital from public investors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:00 IST
GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia steps down; Ben Baldanz takes over as vice chairman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Wadia group-owned no-frills airline GoAir on Monday said that its managing director Jeh Wadia has stepped down from the position.

The airline, however, said that Wadia will continue as a promoter.

The airline also announced the appointment of aviation industry veteran Ben Baldanz as the vice chairman at a time when the company is reportedly looking to raise capital from public investors. Baldanz has been an advisor to the company since 2018 and director since 2019.

''With the goal of taking GoAir to its next phase of growth, the promoters of the company and its board came together to formulate a long-term plan. ''Amongst other initiatives, a key element of this plan, forged over weeks of discussions and consultation, was to further strengthen the management of the company by bringing on-board proven industry professionals, a strategy that has worked well for the group in its other ventures including Britannia,'' GoAir said. Implementation of this plan commenced with the appointment of Baldanza as vice chairman while Jeh Wadia, part of the promoter family, has stepped down from his position of managing director, it said.

Baldanza as vice chairman will now work directly with the management team, comprising Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer, and Pankaj Chaturvedi, chief financial officer, in the next growth phase of GoAir into making it India's first ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), the airline said. ''We are happy that Ben has accepted the position of vice chairman. His experience in creating the first ULCC in the US, turning it profitable and successfully leading its IPO are of great value, as GoAir embarks on the next phase of its growth journey, said Nusli Wadia, Chairman, GoAir.

Baldanza is an airline industry veteran of several decades, having worked in American Airlines, Northwest Airlines, Continental Airlines among others, before becoming the CEO of Spirit Airlines in 2006.

He successfully repositioned Spirit Airlines into the first ULCC in the North Americas and increased its fleet from 32 to 100, Go Air said in the statement, adding as a result of his efforts, Spirit Airline achieved the highest profitability among all Airlines in the US between 2008 and2015.

He also took the company public by successfully leading its IPO in 2011, it said. ''I am excited to be part of GoAir's next stage of journey. This gives me the opportunity to apply my years of airline experience in the vibrant and fast-growing market of India to create enduring value for all stakeholders,'' Baldanza said on his appointment to the new position in GoAir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mallorca's tourism revival threatened if Germany brings back quarantine

An influx of German sunseekers to Spains Balearic Islands is providing a welcome boost to the local economy, but businesses and holidaymakers fear the revival could be cut short if Berlin reintroduces quarantine for returning tourists. Tens...

Italy reports 386 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 13,846 new cases

Italy reported 386 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 300 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 13,846 from 20,159. Italy has registered 105,328 deaths linked to COVID-19 s...

Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats over suspected espionage

Bulgaria expelled two Russian diplomats on Monday for suspected espionage after prosecutors charged six people, including current and former military intelligence officers, with spying for Russia.Bulgarias foreign ministry said it had given...

U.S.'s Blinken, Libyan premier, stress need for ceasefire -State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh emphasized the need for a free and fair election and other measures to end the Libyan conflict during a call on Monday, the U.S. State Department said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021