As part of this partnership, 14 select creators, including Mohak Narang, Surbhi Rathore, Abraz Khan, Anmol Bhatia and Aadil Khan, will embark on a five-day trip to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah RAK in the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a statement.Travel and entertainment related content is a key focus area for Moj and with this exciting partnership with RAKTDA, we are hopeful that as international tourism kickstarts again, our creators will find Moj an exciting destination to share short video content around their travel stories and experiences, Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy at Moj said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:08 IST
Business briefs

Home-grown short video app Moj said it has got its first overseas assignment to promote travel to the UAE in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA). As part of this partnership, 14 select creators, including Mohak Narang, Surbhi Rathore, Abraz Khan, Anmol Bhatia and Aadil Khan, will embark on a five-day trip to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) in the United Arab Emirates, the company said in a statement.

''Travel and entertainment related content is a key focus area for Moj and with this exciting partnership with RAKTDA, we are hopeful that as international tourism kickstarts again, our creators will find Moj an exciting destination to share short video content around their travel stories and experiences,'' Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy at Moj said. The five-day trip will provide Moj creators an opportunity to explore the northernmost emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Through such partnerships, Moj is providing its creator community opportunities to team up with brands and emerge as key influencers in the short video landscape, the statement said. ''We are delighted with this genuine collaboration with Moj, which will amplify interest and consideration for Ras Al Khaimah as a safe must-visit destination as we navigate through the new normal. ''We believe this campaign will foster solidarity and affinity amongst the over 80 million strong Moj community,'' said Alka Winter, Vice President, Destination Marketing and Communications at RAKTDA.

*********** Abutani Trucking achieves milestone of delivering 1,000 BharatBenz trucks to customers in NE * Abutani Trucking, an authorised dealer of BharatBenz trucks in Assam, has achieved a sales milestone of delivering 1,000 BharatBenz trucks to customers in the North East Abutani Trucking, which is present in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, provides sales and service for the complete range of 9-49 tonne BharatBenz trucks, the company said in a release. ''The North East region has a high demand for tipper trucks and that has helped us increase our market penetration... with a product portfolio offering best-in-class features, excellent safety, swift servicing, among others,'' said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice president - marketing , sales and customer service at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV). DICV continues to invest in the expansion of its presence across the country, the company added.

