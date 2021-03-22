Left Menu

Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions

Digital payments services firm Paytm said its payment gateway now registers 750 million transactions on a monthly basis. The company said that payment instruments issued by Paytm Payments Bank, including Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, have contributed about 60 per cent to the total transactions registered on the gateway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:22 IST
Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Digital payments services firm Paytm said its payment gateway now registers 750 million transactions on a monthly basis. The company said that payment instruments issued by Paytm Payments Bank, including Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, have contributed about 60 per cent to the total transactions registered on the gateway. Paytm PostPaid and EMI services which were launched last year have continued to gain popularity with users and are registering 25 per cent month-on-month growth, the company said in a statement.

''We are the leading providers of payment gateway services and take pride in enabling millions of businesses to automate and centralise their payment processes. Our systems have the capacity to manage up to 2,500 transactions per second which ensure stability when our enterprise merchants see spikes during special events and sales,'' Paytm senior vice president Praveen Sharma said.

According to the latest RedSeer report on digital payments in India, Paytm Gateway is the fastest growing payment gateway with over 42 per cent market share, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ken-Betwa agreement will change face of Bundelkhand: MP CM

Terming the tripartite agreement between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and the Centre on Ken- Betwa river interlinking as an important initiative, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said it will change the fate an...

Hospital execs punished for improper Chicago vaccine events

Two Chicago hospital executives have been reprimanded for COVID-19 vaccine events that improperly gave shots to people far from the West Side facility, including one held for workers at Trump Tower.Loretto Hospitals Board of Directors relea...

AAP seeks inquiry against senior IPS official Deven Bharti

The present Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra as well as the previous BJP-led regime did not act against IPS officer Deven Bharti despite several allegations, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Monday.The allegations by AAP leader Preeti ...

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward reining in unions in property rights case

Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared ready to further curb the power of organized labor in the United States by rolling back a decades-old California regulation that lets union organizers enter agricultural properties without an employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021