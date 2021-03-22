Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions
Digital payments services firm Paytm said its payment gateway now registers 750 million transactions on a monthly basis. The company said that payment instruments issued by Paytm Payments Bank, including Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, have contributed about 60 per cent to the total transactions registered on the gateway.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:22 IST
Digital payments services firm Paytm said its payment gateway now registers 750 million transactions on a monthly basis. The company said that payment instruments issued by Paytm Payments Bank, including Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, have contributed about 60 per cent to the total transactions registered on the gateway. Paytm PostPaid and EMI services which were launched last year have continued to gain popularity with users and are registering 25 per cent month-on-month growth, the company said in a statement.
''We are the leading providers of payment gateway services and take pride in enabling millions of businesses to automate and centralise their payment processes. Our systems have the capacity to manage up to 2,500 transactions per second which ensure stability when our enterprise merchants see spikes during special events and sales,'' Paytm senior vice president Praveen Sharma said.
According to the latest RedSeer report on digital payments in India, Paytm Gateway is the fastest growing payment gateway with over 42 per cent market share, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paytm Payments Bank
- Paytm Wallet
- Paytm
- India
- Digital
- Praveen Sharma
- Paytm PostPaid
- RedSeer
ALSO READ
South Africa women opt to field against India in first ODI
COVID-19 case hits Indian boxers in Spanish tourney, three men pull out from final
Audi to launch electric e-tron range in India in next 2-3 months: Official
Cairn wants India to honour its word and pay $1.4 bn, shareholders to seek enforcement
Cricket-India combined empathy and 'kick in the backside' to best England