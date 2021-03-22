Left Menu

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's first tweet sold for $2.9 million as an NFT

The NFT was sold via auction on a platform called Valuables, which is owned by the U.S.-based company Cent. It was bought using the cryptocurrency Ether, for 1630.5825601 ETH, which was worth $2,915,835.47 at the time of sale, Cameron Hejazi, the CEO and co-founder of Cent confirmed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:17 IST
Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's first tweet sold for $2.9 million as an NFT
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as an NFT for just over $2.9 million dollars on Monday.

The tweet is in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) - a kind of unique digital asset that has exploded in popularity so far in 2021. Each NFT has its own blockchain-based digital signature, which serves as a public ledger, allowing anyone to verify the asset's authenticity and ownership.

The tweet - "just setting up my twttr" - was Dorsey's first tweet, made on March 21, 2006. The NFT was sold via auction on a platform called Valuables, which is owned by the U.S.-based company Cent.

It was bought using the cryptocurrency Ether, for 1630.5825601 ETH, which was worth $2,915,835.47 at the time of sale, Cameron Hejazi, the CEO and co-founder of Cent confirmed. Cent confirmed the buyer is Sina Estavi. Estavi's Twitter profile, @sinaEstavi, says he is based in Malaysia and is CEO of the blockchain company Bridge Oracle. Estavi told Reuters he was "thankful" when asked for comment about the purchase.

On March 6, Dorsey, who is a bitcoin enthusiast, tweeted a link to the website where the NFT was listed for sale. He then said in another tweet on March 9 that he would convert the proceeds from the auction into bitcoin and donate them to people impacted by COVID-19 in Africa. Dorsey receives 95% of the proceeds of the primary sale, while Cent receives 5%.

Cent CEO Cameron Hejazi said that his platform allows people to show support for a tweet that goes beyond the current options to like, comment and retweet. "These assets might go up in value, they might go down in value, but what will stay is the ledger and the history of 'I purchased this from you at this moment in time' and that's going to be in both the buyer, the seller and the public spectators' memory," Hejazi said, adding that this was "inherently valuable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey logs 22,216 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-December

Turkey recorded 22,216 new coronavirus cases in a period of 24 hours, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed on Monday, as cases continue to rise after coronavirus-control measures were eased earlier this m...

Bangladesh to observe 'one-minute blackout' to mark 'Genocide Day' on March 25

Bangladesh will observe a one-minute blackout on March 25 to mark Genocide Day, in memory of the three million people killed by Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War. The blackout would be observed for one minute from 900 pm to 90...

Karnataka sex tape scandal: Siddaramaiah demands rape case against BJP MLA

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded to register a rape case against Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi after a purported sex tape surfaced earlier this month showing him in a compromising position wi...

COVID-19: K'taka restricts travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for travellers from Punjab and Chandigarh.The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021