NRSC member meets Himachal Pradesh CM for implementation of vehicle location tracking devices

A member of the National Road Safety Council NRSC has met the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to suggest the right methodology for effective implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons on public vehicles.In a statement, Kamal Soi, the member of NRSC under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said during the meeting on Sunday, he highlighted the anomalies in the implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons on public vehicles and goods carriages in the hill state.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:52 IST
A member of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) has met the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to suggest the right methodology for effective implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons on public vehicles.

In a statement, Kamal Soi, the member of NRSC under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said during the meeting on Sunday, he highlighted the anomalies in the implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons on public vehicles and goods carriages in the hill state. This is the initiative of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with a vision of women safety and security in the public transport vehicles across the country, he added. Taking cognisance of the subject, CM Thakur assured Soi that the officials concerned will be instructed to adopt the right methodology for implementing the rule in the state.

Soi also congratulated Thakur on the launch of 'Gudiya' and 'Shakti' applications in the state which is an initiative of the Himachal Pradesh Government to render immediate help to women in distress.

Soi also met Chief Secretary Anil Khachi on Monday and apprised him about the same matter to him as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

