Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on tech rebound; Tesla gains

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent selloff sparked by surging bond yields and Tesla jumped after a fund run by an influential investor in the electric-car maker said its shares could approach $3,000 by 2025. Tesla Inc's 5.6% gain to $691.46 provided one of the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised its price target on Friday using 34 inputs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 00:27 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rises on tech rebound; Tesla gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent selloff sparked by surging bond yields and Tesla jumped after a fund run by an influential investor in the electric-car maker said its shares could approach $3,000 by 2025.

Tesla Inc's 5.6% gain to $691.46 provided one of the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised its price target on Friday using 34 inputs. Growth stocks rose 1.82% while value shares were flat.

A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since mid-February has weighed on high-flying technology stocks that benefit from low yields and led to a rotation into underpriced value stocks from growth stocks that have fueled the past year's rally. An easing off of 14-month highs in the 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield after it hit 1.754% last week has allowed tech shares to bounce back, said Tom Hayes, chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"It's going to look like tech and growth is back but I think it will be much more moderate than people think," Hayes said. "There's a plethora of growth, growth across many sectors, and we've seen managers bidding those (shares) up in cyclicals and value. I think that persists over the next 18 months," he said. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outpaced the S&P 500 and the Dow, which posted all-time highs last week on bets that stimulus and vaccine rollouts would lead to a strong rebound in the U.S. economy.

"The technology stocks are pretty beaten down and it's not shocking to see those rebounding a little bit from their lows," said Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst and founding member of TrendSpider. Kansas City Southern surged 12.5% after Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed to acquire the railroad operator in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

At 2:31 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 148.47 points, or 0.46%, to 32,776.44, the S&P 500 gained 38.84 points, or 0.99%, to 3,951.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 231.18 points, or 1.75%, to 13,446.42. Bank stocks, which have enjoyed a rally on brightening economic prospects, dropped almost 2%.

The S&P 500 tech index jumped about 2.35%, while energy and financials were in the red. The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF sank about 20% as President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to oust a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.10-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 87 new highs and 23 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

Global equities gained and safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields sparked by concerns of higher global inflatio...

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo Co Says Started First Vaccinations In A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial In Japan Of Its Vaccine

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd STARTED FIRST VACCINATIONS IN A PHASE 12 CLINICAL TRIAL IN JAPAN OF AN MRNA COVID-19 VACCINE BEING DEVELOPED BY CO Source text httpsbit.ly3tKwxfH Further company coverageAlso Read In Japan, vending machines help ease ...

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 198,239

Mexico registered another 203 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 198,239, according to health ministry data.The ministrys data also showed an additional 1,388 confirmed infections, for a tota...

France to summon Chinese envoy over threats, insults

Frances foreign ministry has summoned Chinas ambassador over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union.The words of the Chinese Embassy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021