The White House said a New York Times report that said U.S. President Joe Biden will consider spending $3 trillion for infrastructure and other priorities is premature and does not reflect White House thinking. (Reporting By Steve Holland)

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 00:27 IST
White House: Report that Biden may spend $3 trillion is premature
The White House said a New York Times report that said U.S. President Joe Biden will consider spending $3 trillion for infrastructure and other priorities is premature and does not reflect White House thinking. The Times reported that Biden advisers are preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan.

"President Biden and his team are considering a range of potential options for how to invest in working families and reform our tax code so it rewards work, not wealth. Those conversations are ongoing, so any speculation about future economic proposals is premature and not a reflection of the White House's thinking," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement in response to the article. (Reporting By Steve Holland)

