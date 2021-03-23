Left Menu

White House says reports it is considering $3 trillion infrastructure push are premature

The White House said on Monday that reports that President Joe Biden will consider spending $3 trillion for infrastructure and other priorities are premature and do not reflect administration thinking. The New York Times reported that Biden advisers were preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 01:51 IST
White House says reports it is considering $3 trillion infrastructure push are premature
Representative image

The White House said on Monday that reports that President Joe Biden will consider spending $3 trillion for infrastructure and other priorities are premature and do not reflect administration thinking.

The New York Times reported that Biden advisers were preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan. The Washington Post reported that a $3 trillion effort was expected to be broken into two parts, one focused on infrastructure, and the other devoted to other domestic priorities, such as universal prekindergarten, national childcare and free community college tuition.

"President Biden and his team are considering a range of potential options for how to invest in working families and reform our tax code so it rewards work, not wealth," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement in response to the articles. "Those conversations are ongoing, so any speculation about future economic proposals is premature and not a reflection of the White House's thinking," the statement added.

Biden has ambitious plans for new legislative action including infrastructure and tackling climate change. But many questions remain about how to structure and pay for it, and what Republicans in Congress might vote for. Biden used the Democrats' slender majority in the U.S. Senate to push through a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill earlier this month through a special process called reconciliation.

Democrats see infrastructure as one area where they might be able to attract support from Republicans because of the need to rebuild roads, bridges and airports across the country, but Republicans are already expressing skepticism. "We're hearing the next few months might bring a so-called 'infrastructure' proposal that may actually be a Trojan horse for massive tax hikes and other job-killing left-wing policies," Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor on Monday.

House Republicans voted last week to lift a ban on earmarks, or funding for local projects that can serve as legislative "sweeteners," a potential boost to any Biden bill. The Times said administration officials have considered financing the plan by reducing federal spending by as much as $700 billion over a decade, and raising the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 percent from 37 percent.

Biden has pledged not to raise taxes on individuals making less than $400,000 a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka signs 3-year USD 1.5 billion currency swap deal with China

Sri Lanka will exchange currency with China under a 10 billion yuan about USD 1.5 billion agreement aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries, the island nations central bank said on Monday.So-called currency swaps a...

U.N. calls for stop to 'horrific' sexual violence in Ethiopia's Tigray

A dozen top United Nations officials on Monday called for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, particularly calling out reports of rape and other horrific forms of sexual viole...

WRAPUP 2-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, in the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S President Joe Biden.B...

Tennis-Del Potro to have more knee surgery, still hopeful for Olympics

Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro will undergo more knee surgery this week and hopes to recover in time for the Tokyo Olympics, the former U.S. Open champion said on Monday. The former world number three, who has not fully recovered from a se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021