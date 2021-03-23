Left Menu

KKR-backed AppLovin sets $1 bln as new placeholder amount for U.S. IPO

U.S. mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp, which is backed by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc, said on Monday it is aiming to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering. However, AppLovin did not reveal the number of shares it plans to offer to investors or the price range for its offering, indicating that the new figure is just a placeholder amount.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 04:01 IST
KKR-backed AppLovin sets $1 bln as new placeholder amount for U.S. IPO

U.S. mobile app and gaming company AppLovin Corp, which is backed by private equity giant KKR & Co Inc, said on Monday it is aiming to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering.

However, AppLovin did not reveal the number of shares it plans to offer to investors or the price range for its offering, indicating that the new figure is just a placeholder amount. The actual raise amount is likely to change when the company reveals the terms for its offering. It had previously put $100 million as the placeholder amount, which is usually set for calculating the registration fee for any given share sale.

Reuters reported in October that Palo Alto, California-based AppLovin had hired Morgan Stanley to lead the IPO. AppLovin is the latest player in the mobile gaming industry looking to cash in on the surging demand for video games from gamers staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with DraftKings Inc, Playtika Holding Corp and Roblox Corp also going public over the past 18 months.

Founded in 2012 as a mobile games advertising platform, AppLovin's revenue grew 46% to $1.45 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. But it posted a net loss of around $125 million last year, compared with a net profit of $119 million a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for AppLovin's offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Bei...

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.Its unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man w...

Australia, NZ say clear evidence of rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Australia and New Zealands foreign ministers said on Tuesday there was clear evidence of human rights abuses in Xinjiang in China, and said they welcomed the sanctions imposed on Chinese officials by other Western nations. In a joint statem...

Rio Tinto to form indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction fiasco

Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing indigenous culture in Australia, months after destruction of a sacred heritage site for a mine.The worlds bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021