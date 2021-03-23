U.S. Treasury's Yellen sees post-COVID growth, possible full employment in 2022
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that she believes Americans will be met on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic by a growing economy - and possibly full employment in 2022 - due to President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus package. Yellen said in testimony prepared for delivery to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee that with passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, "I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 06:45 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that she believes Americans will be met on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic by a growing economy - and possibly full employment in 2022 - due to President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus package.
Yellen said in testimony prepared for delivery to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee that with passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, "I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact. And I believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I think we may see a return to full employment next year."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
- Americans
- Treasury
- Joe Biden's
- U.S. House
ALSO READ
The COVID/Brexit cocktail: UK lost market share in U.S., Germany and China - report
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar celebrate U.S. stimulus, oil at 1-year top
U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'
INSIGHT-Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar cheer U.S. stimulus, bonds downcast