Left Menu

Synnex Corp to merge with Tech Data in $7.2 bln deal

With more than 22,000 employees, the combined company will operate in more than 100 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 07:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 07:26 IST
Synnex Corp to merge with Tech Data in $7.2 bln deal

IT solutions firm Synnex Corp said on Monday it will merge with peer Tech Data in a deal worth about $7.2 billion, including debt, creating one of the world's biggest IT distribution companies and sending Synnex's shares up 6.5%. The merger comes less than a year after Apollo Global Management took Tech Data private in a $6 billion deal, at a time when both Synnex and Tech Data benefited from the pandemic-driven acceleration in digital transformation as more people worked from home.

Synnex shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, which expects to generate $57 billion in estimated annual revenue, while Apollo will own the rest and take four board seats after the deal closes in the second half of 2021. Apollo will receive 44 million shares of Synnex common stock, and the refinancing of existing Tech Data net debt and redeemable preferred shares of about $2.7 billion.

Tech Data approached Synnex late last year following Synnex's spinoff of its customer experience division Concentrix Corporation, according to a source familiar with the situation. With more than 22,000 employees, the combined company will operate in more than 100 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Coach Kisnorbo unimpressed by Melbourne City winning streak

Melbourne City rattled off a fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win over A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners on Monday night but coach Patrick Kisnorbo was certainly not getting carried away with their hot streak of form. Kisnorbo, an ...

Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

Germany has extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.Speaking early Tuesday ...

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Manipur, UP, Jharkhand, Haryana reach semis

Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana advanced to the semi-final of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 with victories here on Monday. Manipur Hockey became the first team to p...

Germany's Merkel banks on Easter circuit-breaker to combat 'new pandemic'

Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday. In talks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021