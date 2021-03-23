Left Menu

Maharashtra: Three dead as truck overturns after collision

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-03-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons have been killed and five others injured when the truck they were traveling in overturned after being hit by a container truck on Jawhar- Talwada road in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Vikramgad tehsil, around 120 km away from the district headquarter.

The driver of the container truck has been arrested, a local police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

