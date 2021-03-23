Left Menu

Most employees want hybrid work model post-COVID: Lenovo study

According to the Lenovo study, remote work has also led to a new suite of digital hardware, software and services solutions with employees increasingly leaning into the use of their personal devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets for work. The study also showed that employees aren't taking enough advantage of company programs to finance their technology purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:45 IST
Most employees want hybrid work model post-COVID: Lenovo study
Image Credit: Lenovo

Employees have adapted remarkably well to the new normal of work from home (WFH) and work from anywhere (WFA), with most of them seeking a hybrid work model post-COVID, according to Lenovo's new Future of Work and Digital Transformation study.

The new findings are part of a global survey which was carried out on a total of 8,533 global respondents from Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy Japan, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States from January 15 to February 11, 2021. The survey respondents comprised of business end-users currently working from home, who worked in the office prior to the pandemic and ITDMs whose companies have made policy or work location changes due to the pandemic from March 2020 onwards.

While 70 percent of the surveyed employees say that the flexibility to work from home leaves them more satisfied with their job overall, most of the employees - 83 percent - want a hybrid work model post-COVID. Other key highlights of the Lenovo study include:

  • 70 percent say that flexibility leaves them more satisfied with their job overall
  • 83 percent of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) from businesses surveyed expect post-pandemic work to be remote at least half the time
  • Data security ranks as the #1 most time-consuming challenge among IT departments, with ITDMs feeling more prepared to deal with another pandemic than security threats
  • Against these growing concerns of data security, almost all businesses report having some sort of continuity plan in place, such as cloud-based data backup (45 percent), physical data backup (39 percent) and data security training (39 percent)
  • Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) is gaining traction among larger businesses to make it easier to provide employees with up-to-date technology devices

According to the Lenovo study, remote work has also led to a new suite of digital hardware, software and services solutions with employees increasingly leaning into the use of their personal devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets for work. The study also showed that employees aren't taking enough advantage of company programs to finance their technology purchases.

Further, two-thirds of the study respondents say that collaboration cloud and software tools are now essential to improve productivity and efficiency.

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures point to gains for tech-related stocks as bond yields ease

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday, with heavyweight technology stocks set to rebound after a surge in bond yields in recent weeks sparked a flight from richly valued equities.A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since m...

Latest Spotify update makes Home experience more personalized on iOS, Android

Spotify has announced a couple of new features that will make the Home experience even more personalized for audio lovers. The updates will roll out globally on iOS and Android this month.Spotify says that the update will improve the access...

Australian Rules-Eased restrictions open door for 75,000 crowd at MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground could host a crowd of 75,000 for an Australian Rules match this week after restrictions on the capacity of stadiums were eased on Tuesday. The State of Victoria was officially COVID-19 free on Tuesday after the ...

BJP announces 13 more candidates for West Bengal polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Tuesday announced the names of 13 more candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The list includes the candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases in the upcoming Bengal pollsFor the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021