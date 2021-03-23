Most employees want hybrid work model post-COVID: Lenovo study

Employees have adapted remarkably well to the new normal of work from home (WFH) and work from anywhere (WFA), with most of them seeking a hybrid work model post-COVID, according to Lenovo's new Future of Work and Digital Transformation study.

The new findings are part of a global survey which was carried out on a total of 8,533 global respondents from Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy Japan, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States from January 15 to February 11, 2021. The survey respondents comprised of business end-users currently working from home, who worked in the office prior to the pandemic and ITDMs whose companies have made policy or work location changes due to the pandemic from March 2020 onwards.

While 70 percent of the surveyed employees say that the flexibility to work from home leaves them more satisfied with their job overall, most of the employees - 83 percent - want a hybrid work model post-COVID. Other key highlights of the Lenovo study include:

70 percent say that flexibility leaves them more satisfied with their job overall

83 percent of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) from businesses surveyed expect post-pandemic work to be remote at least half the time

Data security ranks as the #1 most time-consuming challenge among IT departments, with ITDMs feeling more prepared to deal with another pandemic than security threats

Against these growing concerns of data security, almost all businesses report having some sort of continuity plan in place, such as cloud-based data backup (45 percent), physical data backup (39 percent) and data security training (39 percent)

Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) is gaining traction among larger businesses to make it easier to provide employees with up-to-date technology devices

According to the Lenovo study, remote work has also led to a new suite of digital hardware, software and services solutions with employees increasingly leaning into the use of their personal devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets for work. The study also showed that employees aren't taking enough advantage of company programs to finance their technology purchases.

Further, two-thirds of the study respondents say that collaboration cloud and software tools are now essential to improve productivity and efficiency.