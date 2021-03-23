Left Menu

China, Hong Kong stocks fall as western sanctions weigh

China's blue-chip index has lost nearly 16% from an all-time high hit on Feb. 18, led by consumer, healthcare, and new energy firms, as investors worry Beijing's conservative economic growth target for this year could give it more room to rein in bubbles in its financial markets. Analysts also said pressure was mounting for mutual funds to sell stocks to deal with increasing redemptions, as a correction continued in the stock market.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:14 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks fall as western sanctions weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China and Hong Kong stocks retreated on Tuesday, as western sanctions against China dampened risk appetite, while lingering worries over policy tightening continued to weigh on the market.

The CSI300 index fell 1.4% to 4,984.50 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,402.56 points. The Hang Seng index dropped 1.2% to 28,545.71 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index fell 1.6% to 11,129.73 points.

The United States, the European Union, Britain, and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and Beijing hit back immediately with broad punitive measures against the EU. "The sanctions hurt risk appetite, in particular among foreign investors, who sold shares via the Stock Connect," said Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities.

"Persistent worries of policy tightening at home also continued to weigh on high flying sectors and stocks with lofty valuations as investors turned cautious," he said. China's monetary policy needs to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial risks, the central bank head said on Saturday.

By midday, foreign investors had sold a net 5.1 billion yuan ($783.43 million) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data. Leading the declines on the mainland, the CSI300 materials index and the CSI300 new energy index slumped 4% and 3.4%, respectively.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng consumer discretionary index and the Hang Seng materials index dropped 3.7% and 5%, respectively. China's blue-chip index has lost nearly 16% from an all-time high hit on Feb. 18, led by consumer, healthcare, and new energy firms, as investors worry Beijing's conservative economic growth target for this year could give it more room to rein in bubbles in its financial markets.

Analysts also said pressure was mounting for mutual funds to sell stocks to deal with increasing redemptions, as a correction continued in the stock market. Enthusiasm about mutual funds has decreased after the Lunar New Year holiday, while there is evident redemption pressure for funds that heavily invest in consumer and health care stocks, CITIC Securities said in a report, noting issuance of new mutual funds remained sluggish in March.

Further hitting investor sentiment, the shares of Chinese e-cigarette makers slumped as Beijing planned to tighten regulations, with Smoore International Holdings Ltd tumbling as much as 39.3%. ($1 = 6.5098 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain, and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Be...

Biden Admin proposes 18-month delay in calculating prevailing wages of H-1B and other visas

The Biden Administration has proposed an 18-month delay in the effective date of a final rule on calculating the prevailing wages of certain immigrants and non-immigrant workers, including those on the popular H-1B visas.The proposed delay ...

UNESCO, IOM and EU partner to support restoration of Iraq’s cultural heritage

Iraqs economy continues to face many challenges, created by the conflict against ISIL, COVID-19 and other factors. These challenges have made it more difficult for small and medium enterprises SMEs to access financial services and for SMEs ...

Study finds COVID-19 pandemic severely impacts mental health of young people

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc worldwide, severely impacted the mental health of young people with increased levels of clinical depression being identified, a new study suggested. The findings of the study were publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021