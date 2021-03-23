Left Menu

IAS Launches First Industry-Wide Digital Ad Verification Training Program

In a fast-paced environment where technology evolves quickly, were proud to offer this program to the industry, helping marketers better control their media investments and deliver optimal outcomes for their campaigns. IAS Academy provides training to digital media and advertising professionals from leading IAS experts.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:42 IST
IAS Launches First Industry-Wide Digital Ad Verification Training Program

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in digital ad verification, has launched IAS Academy, the industry's first globally accredited training program for digital ad verification.

''IAS Academy empowers marketers with best-in-class training and tools so they can make well-informed decisions about the verification of digital ad quality,'' said Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. ''In a fast-paced environment where technology evolves quickly, we're proud to offer this program to the industry, helping marketers better control their media investments and deliver optimal outcomes for their campaigns.'' IAS Academy provides training to digital media and advertising professionals from leading IAS experts. IAS Academy is designed to empower digital advertising professionals to become experts in digital ad verification and its implementation during campaigns, providing greater transparency and ultimately maximizing return of media investment. The training program covers in-depth digital ad verification topics such as brand suitability and ad fraud, media quality measurement, programmatic, and advertising channels and environments including mobile, video, CTV and more. IAS Academy includes self-paced assessments and four badge levels: IAS Verification Foundation; IAS Product Expert; IAS Verification Specialist: Set Up; and IAS Verification Specialist: Tagging & Technical.

Now more than ever, technology is evolving at a rapid pace and media spend is constantly scrutinized as a performance monitoring indicator, so education is essential to maximize the success of campaigns,'' said Diana Romero, Manager, Digital Standards and Partnerships, Publicis Media. ''IAS was able to bring together all the fundamental elements of digital advertising, adding further confidence through sharing best practices on an industry-wide level through their IAS Academy program.'' About Integral Ad Science Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments. IAS's mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of companies. For more information, visit integralads.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures point to gains for tech-related stocks as bond yields ease

Futures tracking the SP 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday, with heavyweight technology stocks set to rebound after a surge in bond yields in recent weeks sparked a flight from richly valued equities.A sharp run-up in Treasury yields since m...

Latest Spotify update makes Home experience more personalized on iOS, Android

Spotify has announced a couple of new features that will make the Home experience even more personalized for audio lovers. The updates will roll out globally on iOS and Android this month.Spotify says that the update will improve the access...

Australian Rules-Eased restrictions open door for 75,000 crowd at MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground could host a crowd of 75,000 for an Australian Rules match this week after restrictions on the capacity of stadiums were eased on Tuesday. The State of Victoria was officially COVID-19 free on Tuesday after the ...

BJP announces 13 more candidates for West Bengal polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Tuesday announced the names of 13 more candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The list includes the candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases in the upcoming Bengal pollsFor the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021