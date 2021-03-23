UST Provides Online Retail Platform Solution for UNIQLO India to Launch 'Shop From Home' Service

- Piktorlabs, a UST company, collaborated on a digital deal with UNIQLO India to provide an online retail platform powered by VERA COMMERCE BENGALURU, India, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and Piktorlabs, UST's future-focused product innovation lab, announced that they have developed an online e-commerce platform solution for UNIQLO India to launch its nationwide 'Shop From Home' service through online.uniqlo.in.

''By leveraging our highly matured, AI-powered VERA COMMERCE platform, we're confident that our team will help UNIQLO India capture new demographics quickly and convert browsers into life-long shoppers,'' said Sreekumar Paramu, Chief Executive Officer, UST Piktorlabs.

UNIQLO made its formal India debut in 2019 when its first brick and mortar store was opened in New Delhi. With consumer behavior shifting in the midst of the pandemic, enhancing their online presence across India became a top priority for UNIQLO. UST and Piktorlabs, with their efficiency in providing and building secure digital solutions, provided the 'Shop from Home' service that was built upon VERA COMMERCE platform with customized solutions.

''After a large number of requests from across the country about our products, our priority was to find a partner that could quickly deliver a seamless online shopping service while our robust e-commerce solution could be in place in the near future. We are glad to have UST's Piktorlabs on board on this launch of the 'Shop from Home' service,'' said a spokesperson from UNIQLO India.

About UNIQLO India UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO made its formal India debut in 2019 when its first brick and mortar store was opened in New Delhi.

About VERA COMMERCE by UST's Piktorlabs VERA is an advanced, AI-powered, omni-channel digital retail platform that brings the delightful experience of in-store shopping to digital stores. Using AI and visual search, VERA is an end-to end ecommerce solution that spans the entire shopper journey, inventory management, order management, and fulfillment for web and mobile platforms. VERA brings the added ability to enable online shoppers to explore, get inspired, and visualize their selections in an immersive way using key features such as the 'Trend Spotter' and the 'Intelligent Shopping Assistant'. VERA automates inspirations for digital stores to engage customers and increase sales. A product by UST Piktorlabs, a future-focused product innovation lab.

About UST For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations-delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact-touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

