Hexaware Technologies is Great Place to Work - certified

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:19 IST
MUMBAI, India, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, announced that it has been certified™ as a Great Place to Work®. This Great Place to Work® certification is an acknowledgement of the Company's people practices and a recognition of its focus on building a great workplace culture.

Great Place to Work® is a global organization which is considered as a Gold standard in workplace culture. This certification is a validation of Hexaware's commitment to building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ in the Company. Culture is a strategic priority for the organization and the Company is committed to explore creative ways of building it through its practices and programs.

''This certification is an acknowledgement of our relentless focus and committed efforts on making Hexaware an even better place to work than it has been in the past. This achievement only strengthens our resolve to continue our journey on making Hexaware a Great Place to Work. I am personally committed to this goal, along with our business and HR Leadership team,'' said Dr. Vishwanath Joshi, Chief People Officer, Hexaware Technologies.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered to define great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

About Hexaware Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by 'Powering Man Machine Collaboration.' We are now on a journey of metamorphosing the experiences of our customer's customers by leveraging our industry-leading delivery and execution model, built around the strategy- 'AUTOMATE EVERYTHING®, CLOUDIFY EVERYTHING®, TRANSFORM CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES®.' We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run Cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.

Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages, from every major time zone and every major regulatory zone. Our goal is to be the first IT services company in the world to have a 50% digital workforce. Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

