Left Menu

Sri Lanka signs 3-year USD 1.5 billion currency swap deal with China

Sri Lanka has signed a 10 billion yuan about USD 1,5 billion currency swap deal with China for a three year period to be used for promoting bilateral trade and direct investment between the two countries, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has announced.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:35 IST
Sri Lanka signs 3-year USD 1.5 billion currency swap deal with China

Sri Lanka has signed a 10 billion yuan (about USD 1,5 billion) currency swap deal with China for a three year period to be used for promoting bilateral trade and direct investment between the two countries, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has announced. The deal was signed between the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), the CBSL statement said on Monday.

''The People’s Republic of China remains Sri Lanka’s largest source of imports. In 2020 imports from China amounted to 3.6 billion US (22.3 per cent of Sri Lanka’s imports),” the statement said.

The swap agreement has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers with the recommendation of the Monetary Board of CBSL. Governors of the two Central Banks, Deshamanya Prof. W D Lakshman of CBSL and Dr. Yi Gang, Governor of PBOC, are the signatories to the agreement, the statement said.

Sri Lanka is currently negotiating with India for one billion US dollar swap with the Reserve Bank of India.

During last week’s visit by the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to Dhaka, a joint statement said the Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi central banks would also conduct talks over a possible swap arrangement.

The deal between Sri Lanka and China comes as Sri Lanka is undergoing a difficult time with COVID-19, dealing a severe blow to its economy, especially its USD 4.5 billion tourism industry which was already hit by the Easter Sunday terror attacks in 2019.

China views Sri Lanka as a key player in Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China has provided billions of dollars in loans for key infrastructure projects in this country over the years. Critics say the Chinese-funded infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka are not financially viable and that Colombo will face difficulties in repaying the loans.

Loans from China to build the strategic Hambantota Port have been cited by experts as an example of the debt-trap diplomacy, after Sri Lanka defaulted and subsequently gave a 99-year lease to Beijing in 2017 in place of payment.

Sri Lanka also must pay nearly USD 4.5 billion in foreign debts annually until 2025, the Associated Press reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian orchard owner fears for family farm as flood waters rise

At Ken Andersons orchard near the banks of the Hawkesbury River in the outer Sydney suburb of Sackville, another few inches of flood water could spell the end for much of this seasons orange and mandarin harvest - and possibly the trees as ...

Families of healthcare workers who died of COVID-19 still uncompensated in Northwest Pakistan: report

The families of healthcare workers, who lost their lives from COVID-19 in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have not received the compensation promised by the provincial government, as per a report. The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkh...

China stocks fall as western sanctions over Xinjiang weigh on sentiment

Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday as western sanctions against China reduced risk appetite and lingering worries over policy tightening continued to weigh on the market. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1, to 5,009.25 points, while the Shanghai...

Fitbit Charge 4 now supports tracking of SpO2 on wrist, skin temperature variability

Fitbit is rolling out a new update to its advanced fitness tracker, Charge 4, allowing users to uncover more information about their physical wellbeing.With this update, Fitbit Charge 4 wearers can now track SpO2 on wrist and skin temperatu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021