England slaps new 5,000 pound fine on travel abroad

Fines of 5,000 pounds ($6,900) will be introduced from next week for people from England who try to travel abroad without good reason under new COVID-19 laws which last until the end of June. In the UK, foreign holidays are currently banned under "Stay at Home" legislation which will be replaced by the new COVID-19 laws next week. The government has said holidays could be allowed again from May 17 at the earliest.

But new warnings from the Prime Minister about a third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe on Monday have placed the peak holiday season in jeopardy. Sources told the Times newspaper that the legal ban on holidays until June 30 was for "legislative convenience" and does not pre-empt the government's review on how and when to restart travel. That is due on Apr. 12. ($1 = 0.7228 pounds)

