No changes yet to England's timings for international travel -minister

There have been no changes to England's timings for resuming international travel said health minister Matt Hancock on Tuesday, after new legislation was brought in that technically extends the ban on holidays until the end of June.

"The earliest date by which we will allow for international travel...is the 17th May. That has not changed," Hancock told Sky News.

