Left Menu

Australia and New Zealand welcome sanctions against Chinese

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:02 IST
Australia and New Zealand welcome sanctions against Chinese
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery

Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday welcomed the United States, European Union, Canada, and Britain taking joint action to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region.

"We share these countries' deep concerns, which are held across the Australian and New Zealand communities," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta said in a joint statement.

"Today, we underscore the importance of transparency and accountability, and reiterate our call on China to grant meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for United Nations experts, and other independent observers," the statement added.

The Australian and New Zealand governments reiterated their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. The two have not imposed sanctions themselves.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the multi-national measures were part of "intensive diplomacy" by the UK, the United States, Canada, and the 27-nation EU to force action amid mounting evidence of serious rights abuses against the Uyghur people.

The sanctions will be imposed immediately and include travel bans and asset freezes against four officials, Raab said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the united response ''sends a strong signal to those who violate or abuse international human rights, and we will take further actions in coordination with like-minded partners.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurgaon lab technician recalls 'uncertain' days and frantic pace of work during COVID lockdown

Lab technician Ananta Kumar Saha still vividly remembers the days of COVID-19-induced lockdown in the country, and recalls the initials months when he frantically moved around Gurgaon for long hours to collect and ferry swab samples to labs...

Mumbai: 7 hawkers found COVID-19 positive during random testing

At least seven hawkers from a vegetable market in Dadar area of Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus during random testing carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, an official said on Tuesday.A total of 67 hawkers f...

Australian orchard owner fears for family farm as flood waters rise

At Ken Andersons orchard near the banks of the Hawkesbury River in the outer Sydney suburb of Sackville, another few inches of flood water could spell the end for much of this seasons orange and mandarin harvest - and possibly the trees as ...

Families of healthcare workers who died of COVID-19 still uncompensated in Northwest Pakistan: report

The families of healthcare workers, who lost their lives from COVID-19 in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have not received the compensation promised by the provincial government, as per a report. The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021