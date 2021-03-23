Left Menu

11% candidates declared criminal cases against themselves in phase 2 Assam assembly polls: ADR

Eleven per cent of the 345 candidates contesting in the second phase of the Assam assembly elections this year have declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. One candidate is 82-year-old.It added that 26 8 per cent female candidates are contesting in the second phase of the Assam assembly election this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:23 IST
11% candidates declared criminal cases against themselves in phase 2 Assam assembly polls: ADR

Eleven per cent of the 345 candidates contesting in the second phase of the Assam assembly elections this year have declared criminal cases against themselves, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. The Assam Election Watch and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 345 candidates contesting in the polls to be held on April 1.

''Out of the 345 candidates analysed, 37 (11 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 30 (9 per cent) serious criminal cases against themselves,'' the report said.

The ADR also gave the financial status of the contesting candidates, and out of the 345 candidates, 73 (21 per cent) are crorepatis.

Among the major parties, 11 (32 per cent) out of 34 candidates analysed from BJP, five (18 per cent) out of 28 candidates from the Congress, five (71 per cent) out of seven candidates from AIUDF, two (33 per cent) out of six candidates from AGP, three (16 per cent) out of 19 candidates from the Assam Jatiya Parishad, and one candidate each from AIFB, SUCI(C) and the United Peoples Party Liberal, have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said.

It said 10 (29 per cent) out of 34 candidates analysed from BJP, three (16 per cent) out of 19 candidates from the Assam Jatiya Parishad, three (43 per cent) out of seven candidates from AIUDF, two (33 per cent) out of six candidates from AGP, two (7 per cent) out of 28 candidates from the Congress and one candidate each from AIFB, United Peoples Party Liberal and SUCI(C), have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

It said three candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of these, one candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC section 376). Three candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302) against themselves, while two candidates have declared cases related to 'attempt to murder' (IPC section 307) against themselves, it said. The report also mentioned that two (5 per cent) out of 39 constituencies are 'red alert' constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, the report said, the average assets per candidate for 34 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 2.74 crore; and for 28 Congress candidates, it is Rs 4.78 crore.

It said 19 Assam Jatiya Parishad candidates have average assets of Rs 88.70 lakh; seven AIUDF candidates Rs 21.25 crore, 6 AGP candidates Rs 1.13 crore and 13 SUCI(C) candidates Rs 25.43 lakh.

About 209 (61 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 131 (38 per cent) candidates are graduates or above. Two candidates are diploma holders and three just literate, it said.

The report said 113 (33 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years, while 182 (53 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 49 (14 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. One candidate is 82-year-old.

It added that 26 (8 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the second phase of the Assam assembly election this year. PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurgaon lab technician recalls 'uncertain' days and frantic pace of work during COVID lockdown

Lab technician Ananta Kumar Saha still vividly remembers the days of COVID-19-induced lockdown in the country, and recalls the initials months when he frantically moved around Gurgaon for long hours to collect and ferry swab samples to labs...

Mumbai: 7 hawkers found COVID-19 positive during random testing

At least seven hawkers from a vegetable market in Dadar area of Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus during random testing carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, an official said on Tuesday.A total of 67 hawkers f...

Australian orchard owner fears for family farm as flood waters rise

At Ken Andersons orchard near the banks of the Hawkesbury River in the outer Sydney suburb of Sackville, another few inches of flood water could spell the end for much of this seasons orange and mandarin harvest - and possibly the trees as ...

Families of healthcare workers who died of COVID-19 still uncompensated in Northwest Pakistan: report

The families of healthcare workers, who lost their lives from COVID-19 in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have not received the compensation promised by the provincial government, as per a report. The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021