JLR drives in all electric SUV I-PACE in India with price starting at Rs 1.05 cr

Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday launched its fully electric SUV Jaguar I-PACE in India, with a price starting at Rs 1.05 crore (ex-showroom).

Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery that delivers 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

''Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we have launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey. With our electrified products, we look forward to playing a significant role in the country's electrification drive into the future,'' Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said during the virtual launch event.

The battery-electric vehicle would appeal to people who look to purchase the latest in technology and design to express their personalities and stay ahead of the curve, he added.

The company said it has ensured that every step of the customer journey delivers peace of mind and makes owning an electric car as easy as possible. JLR's 22 retail outlets across 19 cities have been upgraded with the installation of over 35 EV chargers, it added.

The chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers.

JLR noted that retailer staff has been extensively trained with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs, thus enabling them to cater to all requirements and queries of customers.

The buyers could also charge the model at home either by using a charging cable that is provided as standard with the vehicle or use a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger that is also provided as standard, the company said.

The installation of the charger at the customer's house will be done by Tata Power Ltd, and will be coordinated via Jaguar retailers, it added.

Customers may also access Tata Power's charging network of around 200 I-PACE compatible charging points on use and pay basis, it said.

JLR said that to ensure complete peace of mind, I-PACE is provided with a complimentary five years service package, five years roadside assistance package and eight years or 1.6 lakh km battery warranty.

The I-PACE comes equipped with Software over the Air (SOTA) functionality, which ensures that systems such as infotainment, battery management and charging can be updated remotely.