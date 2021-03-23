Indian AI Pioneer develops COVID Health Passport

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rishabh Sharma, India's AI Pioneer, Founder of Thalamus Irwine in partnership with ITI, Ministry of Telecom very successfully developed a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport (COVID Passport) named The Garuda Personal Health Passport (PHP). * Empowers India to become the first country in the world to develop a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport

* In line with the National Digital Health Mission, Garuda Personal Health Passport is partnered with ITI, Ministry of Telecom where all the data will be integrated with Aadhaar & hosted in Govt. approved secured data centres * Garuda's "Personal Health Passport" will confirm and demonstrate an individual's immunization/safe travel status via a green "COVID-19 Safe" shield, accompanied by an official certificate with the account holder's name, date of birth, nationality, and vaccine type selected or on-site instant test result

Rishabh Sharma has also to his distinct credit to have developed World's fastest AI-enabled COVID-19 Sero-Survey platform. The Garuda Personal Health Passport (PHP) platform will mark India's first successful POC to store medical data in line with the National Digital Health Mission of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With this India becomes the first country in the world to develop a fully integrated digital Personal Health Passport platform to verify and manage the health, immunization, and communicable disease status of travellers seamlessly for both consumers and institutions. In line with the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), Garuda Personal Health Passport is partnered with ITI, Ministry of Telecom where all the data will be integrated with Aadhaar & hosted in Govt. approved secured data centres.

Garuda PHP will enable passengers, airports, airlines, medical and immigration authorities to easily and securely manage and verify the health risk and immunity status of passengers without creating an additional burden at any point along with the experience. The Garuda PHP will verify their pre-travel infection screening or validate that the already administered vaccination meet the requirements of the arrival and lay-over destinations. Users will also be able to instantly and securely share test results and verified vaccination certificates with local authorities and airlines to facilitate travel.

The Personal Health Passport is being launched with two focus areas. The first providing a public and universal access application for generating and storing COVID health data on a Blockchain network, by use of a Secure Health Wallet which will allow users to find out COVID restrictions, policies, and requirements, then upload their relevant reports to their Hyper Secure Blockchain network. The second element focusses on direct expansion into various airports, rail stations and governments to provide a global AI-enabled in-depth Pandemic Management system, On-site Smart Testing Kiosks, and an internationally integrated Personal Health Passport system. We understand to make this vision a reality, a complex network of applications, systems, and nations will be required to bring to life this private blockchain network. The two focus areas will work for hand in hand to promote health, safety, and freedom of movement for everyone.

"This digital health passport allows for all of these critically sensitive items to be stored, carried, and transmitted securely leveraging a cutting edge blockchain technology. We need people to know that their data and personal information is not just verified and will be accepted at their destination, but that it will never be a risk of disclosure or breach," said Rishabh Sharma, Founder, Thalamus Irwine, Garuda PHP. Unlike other passports which are specific to certain jurisdictions, we have designed our platform as a Global Solution so that using this indigenous technology other nations are also able to roll out Personal Health Passport to their citizens.

We have certain key partners such as Strongblock.io, who have been pivotal in helping establish node as a service concept. With the entire world betting on vaccines to restart and liberate global international travel, Garuda PHP will serve as the central coordinating and enabling platform to manage, connect, protect, and communicate the policies and requirements set out by every government to enter their country.

This breakthrough technology will play a major role in the successful implementation of the 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme as announced by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day, 2020. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

