Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg: Granted competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the generic version of Cardizem®1 SR Extended-Release Capsules, 60 mg, 90mg, and 120 mg, of Biovail Laboratories Inc.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:33 IST
Glenmark logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the generic version of Cardizem 1 SR Extended-Release Capsules, 60 mg, 90mg, and 120 mg, of Biovail Laboratories Inc. Glenmark has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, therefore, with this approval, Glenmark is the first approved applicant for such competitive generic therapy and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2021, the Cardizem SR Extended-Release Capsules, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately USD 56.7 million. Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 170 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 42 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

