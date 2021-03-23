Left Menu

Hygienic Research Institute's Savita Chhabra honoured with Elegant Women Achievers Awards

To celebrate the International Women's Day, Rotary Club of Mumbai Elegant - District 3141 an all-women's club headed by President Prachi Ajmera, introduced the Elegant Women Achievers Awards.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:38 IST
Hygienic Research Institute's Savita Chhabra honoured with Elegant Women Achievers Awards
Hygienic Research Institute logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To celebrate the International Women's Day, Rotary Club of Mumbai Elegant - District 3141 an all-women's club headed by President Prachi Ajmera, introduced the Elegant Women Achievers Awards. This award is a gesture to salute the formidable spirit of the women in various fields and it celebrates womanhood and their relentless contribution towards pursuit of excellence in their field.

Recently, Savita Chhabra was honored with Elegant Women Achievers Awards by District Governor Sunil Mehra. Savita's story as a businesswoman is one that started with humble beginnings to running an empire with an annual turnover of 640 crores today. When fate dealt a cruel hand and she lost her husband to cardiac arrest after twenty years of married life, this homemaker stepped into her husband's shoes.

A period of intense struggle & immense learning followed & she has been instrumental in transforming the 'Hygienic Research Institute' which is a leading cosmetic brand in India into a multi-crore venture today. HRIPL'S beauty care portfolio includes two of the foremost hair colours & care brands in the category namely STREAX and VASMOL. Her achievements include the 'Special Award for Woman Entrepreneurs' by Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and 'National Award for Business Excellence'. Her inspiring story is well documented in the book 'Millionaire Housewives'.

'Giving Forward' is her life's philosophy and is reflected in her philanthropic work. She has followed a parallel spiritual journey inspired by the teachings of Vedanta & Bhagavad Gita culminating in her debut book 'Legacy of Learning'. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pharma companies must deliver promised Covid-19 vaccines, Germany says

Germany urged pharmaceutical companies to fulfill contracts for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries they have signed with European Union countries, raising the pressure on enterprises after the EUs chief executive threatened Britain with an export ...

Myanmar investigating Australian for immigration, official secrets breaches - junta

Myanmars ruling military is investigating Australian economist Sean Turnell for breaches of the countrys official secrets act and immigration offenses and would continue to allow his family to talk to him, an army spokesman said on Tuesday,...

Soccer-Former England forward Worthington dies aged 72

Former England forward Frank Worthington died aged 72 following a long illness, his family said on Tuesday. Worthington played for more than 20 clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers. He scored twice in eigh...

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

HaiKyuu Season 5 is one of the most anticipated Japanese anime series. The Japanese manga series HaiKyuu is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. Many enthusiasts believe Season 5 will take more time to release, compared to the four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021