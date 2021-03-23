Jeevam Health raises Rs 1.8 crore from Y Combinator

Startup Jeevam Health on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1.8 crore from Y Combinator in a pre-seed investment round.

Founded in 2020, the company is targeting to provide service to 200 million Indians suffering from chronic health conditions like autoimmune and metabolic issues.

''Unlike conventional doctors who prescribe medication to suppress or manage the symptoms, Jeevam doctors use nutritional biochemistry, advanced diagnostics, and digital tools to identify the root cause of patient disease and aim to cure the root cause.

''Getting backed by Y Combinator reinforces our vision to transform primary healthcare in India,'' JeevamHealth co-founder and CEO Piyush Vishwakarma said in a statement.

Jeevam Health co-founder and chief technology officer Kamran Alam said a team at the company is working on building the software stack to analyse thousands of biomarkers using functional medicine concepts and seek patterns in the patient's health conditions.

''The latest seed funding from Y Combinator will help the startup to create treatment protocols for complicated autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto Thyroid, Psoriasis and multiple sclerosis. The software will assist the functional medicine doctors in finding the root cause of diseases with less effort with an increasing number of handled cases,'' Alam said.

