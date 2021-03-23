Left Menu

CARS24 to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for all employees, two family members

Online used car marketplace CARS24 on Tuesday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and two other family members as a preventive measure during the pandemic.The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be over and above the existing medical insurance policy and is extended to over 3,000 employees currently working in the company, CARS24 said in a statement.The policy will also be applicable for new joiners for three months from the time of their joining, it added.Our first responsibility as a business is the safety of our employees and their families.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:39 IST
CARS24 to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for all employees, two family members

Online used car marketplace CARS24 on Tuesday said it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees and two other family members as a preventive measure during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will be over and above the existing medical insurance policy and is extended to over 3,000 employees currently working in the company, CARS24 said in a statement.

The policy will also be applicable for new joiners for three months from the time of their joining, it added.

''Our first responsibility as a business is the safety of our employees and their families. We remain committed to this goal and back the inoculation campaign to end the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible. “That said, we also urge and encourage our employees and their families to get vaccinated at the earliest and play their role in this endgame of the pandemic,'' CARS24 People and Culture Head Sonam Lama said.

During the pandemic, the company started Trust@CARS24 with an intent to help those employees that needed financial help for any medical purposes. Simultaneously, the company also reimbursed the cost of COVID-19 tests for all employees and their families as the initial step to fight the adversities of the pandemic.

In November 2020, the company also offered to buy up to 100 per cent ESOPs worth Rs 35 crore bringing festive cheer to its employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pharma companies must deliver promised Covid-19 vaccines, Germany says

Germany urged pharmaceutical companies to fulfill contracts for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries they have signed with European Union countries, raising the pressure on enterprises after the EUs chief executive threatened Britain with an export ...

Myanmar investigating Australian for immigration, official secrets breaches - junta

Myanmars ruling military is investigating Australian economist Sean Turnell for breaches of the countrys official secrets act and immigration offenses and would continue to allow his family to talk to him, an army spokesman said on Tuesday,...

Soccer-Former England forward Worthington dies aged 72

Former England forward Frank Worthington died aged 72 following a long illness, his family said on Tuesday. Worthington played for more than 20 clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers. He scored twice in eigh...

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

HaiKyuu Season 5 is one of the most anticipated Japanese anime series. The Japanese manga series HaiKyuu is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. Many enthusiasts believe Season 5 will take more time to release, compared to the four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021