Left Menu

Edtech Major to Impact One Million Plus Workforce Through Its B2B Offering, upGrad for Business

Becomes one of the most trusted and preferred LD partners by top companies across sectors Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India upGrad, Indias largest online higher edtech, is all set to add yet another milestone to its credit by impacting additional one million plus professionals in the workforce through its B2B offering, upGrad for Business.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:40 IST
Edtech Major to Impact One Million Plus Workforce Through Its B2B Offering, upGrad for Business

Becomes one of the most trusted and preferred L&D partners by top companies across sectors Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India upGrad, India’s largest online higher edtech, is all set to add yet another milestone to its credit by impacting additional one million plus professionals in the workforce through its B2B offering, upGrad for Business. Realising the importance of reskilling and the pace of digital transformation accelerated by the COVID-19, companies across various sectors such as PSUs (Power Grid Corporation of India), ITeS (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Manufacturing (Welspun Group), Consulting (PwC), Analytics (Fractal Analytics), BFSI (HDFC Life Insurance), Media (Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited) and PR (Adfactors PR) among others have chosen upGrad for Business as one of their most trusted L&D partner. With industries racing towards being data-driven, organisations seek to have the twin power of data and technology to add to their competitive advantage. Data skills have turned into the single largest skill gap in organisations followed by Digital Technologies. In order to address these skill gaps, upGrad for Business has aligned its programs across the critical pillars of Data, Technology, Management and Behavioral skills. According to a report titled, ‘The Human Impact of Data Literacy’ by Accenture and Qlik, despite nearly all employees (83 per cent) recognising data as an asset, few are using it for informed decision-making. While 53 per cent of employees trust their decisions more when they are based on data, four in five (80 per cent) still frequently defer to a “gut feeling” rather than data-driven insights when making decisions.

Minaxi Indra, President (Head) - upGrad for Business, commented, ''The upGrad for Business team is customer-obsessed and takes pride in ‘hyper-contextualising’ learning for our customers. We build industry-relevant case studies based on the customer's industry and their business needs. Our focus on creating a specialist-level workforce makes us a pioneer in the online B2B learning space. We ensure our customer's workforce contributes to their organisational business outcomes by learning from our world-class university partners. upGrad for Business enables leadership competency building and a future-forward business across entry-level and middle management employees.'' Deepesh Hiran, Director - PwC US Advisory, further added, ''upGrad has a very strong brand name from an analytics perspective in the market and a very strong client portfolio. We realised that the maturity of understanding the analytics business and the maturity of the analytics content was reflecting while we were evaluating upGrad as a partner.'' upGrad for Business aims to build a lifelong learning partnership with firms and organisations to deliver expected and exceptional outcomes. Today, as companies are continuously transforming, the Learning and Development (L&D) culture is evolving too. Organisations need to adapt their corporate training strategies to keep abreast with the changing business needs. Keeping the speed and scale of digital transformation in mind, upGrad for Business is focused on delivering measurable business efficiencies for organizations across Employee Productivity, Business Profitability and Growth.

Click here to know more about upGrad for Business: https://www.upgrad.com/enterprise/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=BPR_ALL_ALL_ALL_PR_BWI_B2B1millionworkforce_ALL_All About upGrad for Business upGrad for Business is the B2B arm of upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company. Founded in early 2015, upGrad has impacted over 1 million individuals globally, within a short span of 5 years. With the aim of creating impact at scale through its world-class learning programs and custom solutions, upGrad for Business partners with organizations to equip their employees with the right skillset and mindset to produce a future-proof workforce. Our solutions span across the employee lifecycle to facilitate digital and business transformation in alignment with enterprise goals, leading to capability building and value generation.

With a 90% program completion rate, robust tech platform, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, the company creates a learning experience perfectly suited to engage working professionals and maximise their potential through continuous skilling.

IIIT Bangalore and upGrad's PG Diploma in Data Science is India’s first-ever PG Diploma, with over 10,000 alumni & learner-base, to be recommended and validated by the NASSCOM and is aligned to Government approved National Occupational Standards (NOS). upGrad has ranked No.1 in the #LinkedInTopStartups India 2020 list. This is the third time in a row that upGrad has been featured in the #LinkedInTopStartup list after 2018 and 2019. upGrad made it to the GSV Global EdTech 50 List 2020. upGrad has been awarded the title of ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019. upGrad received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times in 2018, and the 'Most Innovative Companies in India' by Fast Company in 2017. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Impact created by upGrad for Business PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pharma companies must deliver promised Covid-19 vaccines, Germany says

Germany urged pharmaceutical companies to fulfill contracts for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries they have signed with European Union countries, raising the pressure on enterprises after the EUs chief executive threatened Britain with an export ...

Myanmar investigating Australian for immigration, official secrets breaches - junta

Myanmars ruling military is investigating Australian economist Sean Turnell for breaches of the countrys official secrets act and immigration offenses and would continue to allow his family to talk to him, an army spokesman said on Tuesday,...

Soccer-Former England forward Worthington dies aged 72

Former England forward Frank Worthington died aged 72 following a long illness, his family said on Tuesday. Worthington played for more than 20 clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers. He scored twice in eigh...

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

HaiKyuu Season 5 is one of the most anticipated Japanese anime series. The Japanese manga series HaiKyuu is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. Many enthusiasts believe Season 5 will take more time to release, compared to the four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021