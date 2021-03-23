Left Menu

Ghodawat Consumer earns a prestigious award; bags 'India's Most Admirable Brand' recognition

The entire world witnessed a slump in business activities in 2020 due to COVID-19 but some enterprises showed enormous resilience and kept pushing their boundaries facing all odds. Ghodawat Consumer Products(GCPL) is one such company, which has made formidable strides during such challenging times and gained the trust of millions of customers.

ANI | Kolhapur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:45 IST
Ghodawat Consumer earns a prestigious award; bags 'India's Most Admirable Brand' recognition
Ghodawat Consumer Products. Image Credit: ANI

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): The entire world witnessed a slump in business activities in 2020 due to COVID-19 but some enterprises showed enormous resilience and kept pushing their boundaries facing all odds. Ghodawat Consumer Products(GCPL) is one such company, which has made formidable strides during such challenging times and gained the trust of millions of customers. The Brand Story, a leading Indian Media house, while acknowledging its endeavours of manufacturing high-quality consumer goods at affordable prices, awarded it with the prestigious 'India's Most Admirable Brand 2021' recognition.

Since its inception in 2014, GCPL has chartered great heights under the leadership of Shrenik Ghodawat (Managing Director - GCPL) and made a special niche in the market through its quality offerings and product innovations. The company is known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing environment where it produces various top-quality daily consumable products under the supervision of its adept manpower. Under its famous 'Star' brand, GCPL manufactures and sells products like Atta, Rice, Edible Oil, Snacks, Beverages, Salt, Dairy, Personal and Home Care products. RIDER, an energy drink, is the latest offering from GCPL for its consumers. GCPL is considered as one of the fastest-growing consumer products companies in India which are diversifying its business at a rapid pace and amplifying its production significantly to cater to a larger audience at the pan-India level. With a strong network of 2000+ distributors, tie-ups with all leading modern trade chains along with having a presence over e-commerce platforms, GCPL is expanding its business horizon proficiently to fulfil its aim to become one of the most successful FMCG enterprises in India.

The Brand Story acknowledged the efforts of GCPL in setting a high benchmark in the FMCG market of India. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, "Ghodawat Consumer Products is a fine example of an FMCG organization that not only works to offer high-quality consumer products to its customers but also takes necessary steps to be in line with the consumer behaviour. The company is headed to become an industry leader in the FMCG market. The Brand Story is honoured to present Ghodawat Consumer Products with the award of India's Most Admirable Brand 2020." This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pharma companies must deliver promised Covid-19 vaccines, Germany says

Germany urged pharmaceutical companies to fulfill contracts for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries they have signed with European Union countries, raising the pressure on enterprises after the EUs chief executive threatened Britain with an export ...

Myanmar investigating Australian for immigration, official secrets breaches - junta

Myanmars ruling military is investigating Australian economist Sean Turnell for breaches of the countrys official secrets act and immigration offenses and would continue to allow his family to talk to him, an army spokesman said on Tuesday,...

Soccer-Former England forward Worthington dies aged 72

Former England forward Frank Worthington died aged 72 following a long illness, his family said on Tuesday. Worthington played for more than 20 clubs, including Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers. He scored twice in eigh...

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

HaiKyuu Season 5 is one of the most anticipated Japanese anime series. The Japanese manga series HaiKyuu is written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. Many enthusiasts believe Season 5 will take more time to release, compared to the four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021