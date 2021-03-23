Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed grief over the accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior which claimed 13 lives. Saddened to know many people have lost lives in a road accident in Gwalior, MP. Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in the Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:45 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed grief over the accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior which claimed 13 lives. ''Saddened to know many people have lost lives in a road accident in #Gwalior, MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' he said in a tweet. Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in the Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh's
- Old Chawni
- Gwalior
- Ashok Gehlot