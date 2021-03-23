Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed grief over the accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior which claimed 13 lives. ''Saddened to know many people have lost lives in a road accident in #Gwalior, MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' he said in a tweet. Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in the Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.

