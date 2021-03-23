Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed grief over the accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior which claimed 13 lives. ''Saddened to know many people have lost lives in a road accident in #Gwalior, MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' he said in a tweet. Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in the Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

