Bayer Wins Best Employer in India Award Four Years in a Row

This award is a great acknowledgement of the significant contribution that has been made by our highly passionate employees, engaged customers and purpose driven partners to ensure that our vision gets translated into reality, particularly during such challenging times through uninterrupted production and supply chain operations. KS Harish, Country Group HR Head, Bayer South Asia, said, Winning the Best Employer in India for four years in a row is a great honour for each one of us.

Bayer Wins Best Employer in India Award Four Years in a Row

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire IndiaKincentric has awarded recognition to Bayer India for the fourth time in succession • The award is a recognition of the work done by Bayer’s highly passionate employees during the pandemic in line with the company’s global vision of “Health for all, Hunger for none” Bayer, a global enterprise with core competencies in the fields of healthcare and agriculture, has been named by Kincentric as one of India’s “Best Employers” for 2020. This is the fourth consecutive year since 2017 that Bayer has bagged this award. Bayer has been recognized for its outstanding performance around talent development, employee engagement, providing an inclusive work environment and enabling a feedback-oriented culture while creating future-forward workforces.

In India, Bayer has been present for over 100 years and its 12,000+ employees and associates work closely with over 20 million smallholder farmers; 100,000+ healthcare professionals and over 30 million households across its Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health divisions respectively. While 2020 was a tumultuous year, and the agriculture and the healthcare sectors bore the brunt of the pandemic, it was the sustained efforts of Bayer employees that ensured their customers, partners and local communities were well supported extensively.

The Kincentric ‘Best Employer of India’ award is a testament to the efforts of each of Bayer's12,000+ colleagues in 2020.

D. Narain, Senior Bayer Representative, South Asia said, “Our vision ‘Health for all, Hunger for none’ and our activities have always focused towards improving human lives and ensuring no one is left behind along the way. This award is a great acknowledgement of the significant contribution that has been made by our highly passionate employees, engaged customers and purpose driven partners to ensure that our vision gets translated into reality, particularly during such challenging times through uninterrupted production and supply chain operations.” KS Harish, Country Group HR Head, Bayer South Asia, said, “Winning the ‘Best Employer in India’ for four years in a row is a great honour for each one of us. These awards are a testament to our purpose-driven culture. By providing attractive learning, talent development and transformation opportunities, we strive to empower and enable our employees to learn, grow and create a positive impact in today’s world.” The Kincentric “Best Employers” program is based on a comprehensive employer engagement data, utilizing the objective measure of employee opinion to identify leading employers across Asia Pacific.

About Bayer Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

