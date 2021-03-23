Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen

Shares edged down, bond yields eased and the dollar crept up towards recent peaks on Tuesday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. The STOXX index of 600 European shares was down 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield dropped 1.9 basis points to -0.3290% as of Monday's plunge in the Turkish lira and lingering concerns over coronavirus infection rates drove investors to safer assets.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:49 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares edged down, bond yields eased and the dollar crept up towards recent peaks on Tuesday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day.

The STOXX index of 600 European shares was down 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield dropped 1.9 basis points to -0.3290% as of Monday's plunge in the Turkish lira and lingering concerns over coronavirus infection rates drove investors to safer assets. The dollar firmed and S&P 500 futures were 0.28% lower, with markets turning their attention to an update from Powell. In remarks prepared for delivery to a congressional hearing on Tuesday morning, the Fed chief said the U.S. economic recovery had progressed "more quickly than generally expected".

"The FOMC last week laid out pretty clearly what the Fed's view is with regard to rates... the next thing that markets will focus on is maybe getting some details from Yellen with regard to further infrastructure investment," said Alex Wolf head of investment strategy for Asia at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, referring to a statement from the Federal Open Market Committee. MIXED MOOD

A mixed bag of new Western sanctions on China, coronavirus concerns, and Turkish tumult after President Tayyip Erdogan's shock sacking of the central bank chief at the weekend left investors awaiting a firmer signal. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.66%, hurt by a 0.95% fall in Chinese blue chips as a fresh wave of U.S. and European sanctions related to human rights abuses in Xinjiang hit.

The fresh sanctions on China prompted an immediate riposte from Beijing against the EU that appeared broader, including European lawmakers, diplomats, institutes, and families. Adding to market jitters were further worries over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine developed with Oxford University after a U.S. health agency said the drugmaker may have included outdated information in its data.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.62% and there was a tepid market debut for Baidu, which saw the Chinese tech giant's shares barely trade above their secondary listing price. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.61%, but emerging markets in the region performed better.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last yielded 1.6505%, down from 1.732% late on Friday. The dollar gained slightly against a basket of six major currencies the last trading at 92.019, having slipped 0.32% on Monday while making advances against the kiwi, Aussie, and sterling.

The New Zealand dollar hit a three-month low after the government introduced taxes to curb housing speculation, a move investors reckoned could allow the central bank to hold interest rates lower for longer with less risk of a property bubble. Oil also dropped amid ample supply and concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow recovery in fuel demand.

"Global travel is still looking like it could be a while away," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Star Fuels in Dubai, adding that a second-half recovery in oil demand looked doubtful as lockdowns remain the order of the day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures dropped 1.07% and Brent crude futures dropped by 1.24% to $63.90 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TataMD & ADL partner to transform COVID testing thru' TataMD CHECK

Tata Medical and Diagnostics TataMD has collaborated with city-based Anderson Diagnostics and Labs to standardise the indigenously developed diagnostic kit TataMD CHECK in a bid to slow down the rate of new COVID-19 infections.This is part ...

Notify health policy for rare diseases by Mar 31, HC asks Centre; directs setting up of R&D body

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre to finalise and notify the National Health Policy for Rare Diseases by March 31, and directed it to set up a National Consortium for Research, Development and Therapeutics NCRDT for such ailment...

Chief Election Commissioner, top EC officials visit West Bengal ahead of phase-I polls

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain have arrived in Siliguri on Tuesday to review poll preparedness ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls in West Bengal. The Election Commission d...

EU looks to wrap up Q1 funding with 13 bln euro SURE bond sale

Euro zone bond yields fell and the European Union drummed up high demand for its latest bond sale on Tuesday as an uncertain coronavirus outlook supported demand for the blocs safe-haven assets. The EU will raise 13 billion euros from the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021