Left Menu

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit mining, energy stocks

British shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and mining stocks, as fresh lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts across Europe stoked fears over the pace of economic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:54 IST
UK shares fall as recovery worries hit mining, energy stocks

British shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and mining stocks, as fresh lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts across Europe stoked fears over the pace of economic recovery. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index was down 0.2%, with oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell being the biggest drags, shedding 1.9% and 1.3% respectively.

Mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Anglo American , and BHP were also among the biggest laggards. "There is a rising concern about the third wave of pandemic in continental Europe that could easily migrate over to UK," said Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex.

"We have also got increasingly tense situation between the West and China. So, I think there's perhaps a deja vu this morning, certainly a whip of 2020 about the morning headlines." The FTSE 100 has risen 3.6% so far this year on the back of global stimulus measures and optimism about an economic rebound from vaccination rollouts. But the possibility of prolonged lockdowns due to rising virus cases has made investors cautious.

Britain's jobless rate unexpectedly fell in the three months to January, a change that partly reflected people giving up their job hunt as lockdown measures tightened at the start of the year, official figures showed. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.4%, hit by losses in industrials stocks.

AstraZeneca Plc fell 0.8%, after a U.S. health agency said the drugmaker might have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale trial in the United States. Cineworld fell 1.3%, even after saying it would re-open U.S. theatres in April and its UK halls a month after, in time to screen big-budget movies including "Godzilla vs. Kong", after prolonged shutdowns due to the health crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TataMD & ADL partner to transform COVID testing thru' TataMD CHECK

Tata Medical and Diagnostics TataMD has collaborated with city-based Anderson Diagnostics and Labs to standardise the indigenously developed diagnostic kit TataMD CHECK in a bid to slow down the rate of new COVID-19 infections.This is part ...

Notify health policy for rare diseases by Mar 31, HC asks Centre; directs setting up of R&D body

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre to finalise and notify the National Health Policy for Rare Diseases by March 31, and directed it to set up a National Consortium for Research, Development and Therapeutics NCRDT for such ailment...

Chief Election Commissioner, top EC officials visit West Bengal ahead of phase-I polls

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain have arrived in Siliguri on Tuesday to review poll preparedness ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls in West Bengal. The Election Commission d...

EU looks to wrap up Q1 funding with 13 bln euro SURE bond sale

Euro zone bond yields fell and the European Union drummed up high demand for its latest bond sale on Tuesday as an uncertain coronavirus outlook supported demand for the blocs safe-haven assets. The EU will raise 13 billion euros from the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021