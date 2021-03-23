V-Marc India Limited Initial Public Offering of Equity Shares opening on Thursday, March 25, 2021

- Price Band of Rs. 37 - Rs. 39 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each of V-Marc India Limited (''Equity Share'') - Bid/Issue Opening Date - Thursday, March 25, 2021, and Bid/Issue Closing Date - Wednesday, March 31, 2021 - Minimum Bid Lot is 3000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 3000 Equity Shares thereafter - Company completed Pre-IPO placement of 8,40,000 Equity Shares for a consideration of Rs. 327.60 lakhs with a subscription from HNI Investor Mr. Madhukar Sheth MUMBAI, India, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a public announcement for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe to securities. This public announcement is not intended for release, publication, or distribution, directly or indirectly, outside India and is not a prospectus announcement. Haridwar based, Wires and Cables manufacturer, V-Marc India Ltd, (''Company'' or ''V-Marc''), will open the Bid/Issue period about its initial public offering of Equity Shares (the ''Issue''/ ''IPO'') on Thursday, March 25, 2021, and close on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The price band for the Offer has been decided at Rs. 37 - Rs. 39 per Equity Share. The proposed equity shares will be listed on the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange.

The Issue aggregating up to Rs. 2340 lakhs at a Cap Price of Rs. 39 comprises a Fresh Issuance of up to 60,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each. The issue includes a reservation of up to 3,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each for subscription; under the ''Market Maker Reservation Portion''. The Company has already completed its Pre-IPO round and received a Pre-IPO placement of 8,40,000 equity shares for a consideration of Rs. 327.60 lakhs from HNI Investor Mr. Madhukar Sheth.

The Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds to fund the capital expenditure of up to Rs. 15 crores for its proposed new manufacturing facility at Roorkee, a working capital requirement of up to Rs. 5 crores, and a balance for general corporate purposes.

The Issue Structure has been decided as 50% of the Net Issue i.e. 28,50,000 equity shares shall be available for allocation to Retail Investors, and 50% of the Net Issue i.e. 28,50,000 equity shares shall be available for the Non-Institutional Investor Category. Further, QIBs can apply in the Non-Institutional Portion. Market Maker Reservation Portion is 3,00,000 equity shares aggregating 5% of the issue size.

The company has an operating history of around 15 years and manufactures and markets BIS and CE certified wires and cables under the brand name ''V-MARC'' out of its 2 manufacturing facilities in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The Company sells its products through a diversified sales & distribution mix, majorly by 1) securing government tenders for supply to government projects 2) supply to EPC contractors for turnkey projects, and 3) their dealer & distribution network of more than 650 dealers and direct sales to few private companies. It has a widespread domestic presence through its customers spread over 21 states. It caters to a diverse customer base comprising government companies, PSUs, retailers, distributors, dealers, and contractors across industries including power, real estate, telecom, and railways.

In FY 20 the company had revenue from operations of Rs 17124.94 lakhs with an EBITDA of Rs. 1304.95 lakhs and PAT of Rs. 464.60 lakhs Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. is the sole book-running lead managers to the Issue(''BRLMs'').

Disclaimers V-MARC INDIA LIMITED is proposing, subject to market conditions, public issue of its equity shares and has filed the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand. The Red Herring Prospectus is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, the website of the Book Running Lead Manager at www.pantomathgroup.com, the website of the NSE at www.nseindia.com, and website of Issuer Company at www.v-marc.com. Investors should note that investment in Equity Shares involves a high degree of risk. For details, investors shall refer to and rely on the Red Herring Prospectus including the section titled ''Risk Factors'' beginning on page no. 21 of the Red Herring Prospectus, which has been filed with ROC. The Equity Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act (the ''Securities Act'') or any state securities law in the United States and may not be Issued or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, ''U.S. persons'' (as defined in the Regulation S under the Securities Act), except under an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

About V-Marc India Ltd.

V-Marc India Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of wires and cables under the brand name V-Marc. Vikas Garg, one of the Promoters commenced business in 2006 in a partnership firm manufacturing and distributing PVC insulated wires and cables and over a period evolved, expanded, and diversified to become an established manufacturer operating in the wires and cables business. V-Marc sells a diverse range of products which includes single and multi-strand cables, CCTV cables, LAN cables, coaxial cables, telephone switchboards, power cables, solar and more. V-Marc has two manufacturing facilities based in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

V-Marc's portfolio focuses on quality and has a diversified customer base ranging from PSUs, retailers, distributors, EPC contractors catering to sectors like power, railways, real estate, and telecom. The Company supplies its products across 21 states in India. V-Marc has a wide dealer network comprising of over 650 dealers present across 12 states in the country. V-Marc has secured long-term working relationships with its dealers primarily due to its wide product portfolio, technically specified quality products, the advantage of better pricing and delivery terms.

