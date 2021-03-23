Celebrate Holi, the festival of colors and joy, with Home Credit's easy finance options

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It is that time of the year when everyone is gearing up to celebrate Holi, one of the most vibrant festivals of India. Home Credit's innovative products and offerings for its customers encourages them to celebrate the festival with great fanfare and excitement. The festival of colours is certainly the time to embrace loved ones with Home Credit's simple, fast, and accessible financing options on popular smartphones and home appliances.

Home Credit recently launched two-wheeler insurance in partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, offering ease, assurance, and protection to two-wheeler vehicles to customers. Customers can easily purchase and renew the policy online without any hassles for break-in insurance at high service standards. Customers can also get coverage without any vehicle pre-inspection even if there is no active insurance. Customers can avail of instant support and 24x7 telephonic service for claims assistance and claim updates through SMS.

Home Credit's new offerings under its health insurance portfolio like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's "Family Health Care" Insurance and pocket-size premium powered by "Credit linked Health Plan (Group)" & "Group Guard" Insurance policy, aims to provide financial security to customers and their families by enabling them with better access to medical care. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's "Family Health Care" Insurance covers are offered on an individual and family floater basis. Home Credit customers can cover themselves for a Sum Insured starting from Rs three Lakh up to Rs five Lakh. The policy comes with a hospitalization cover for illnesses (including COVID-19) and accidental injuries along with a Hospital Cash Benefit of Rs. 500/- per day along with coverage of daycare expenses for procedures/surgeries opted at a Hospital or Daycare centre. The policy is applicable for Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Hospitalization expenses as well.

Pocket Insurance called "Credit linked Health Plan (Group)" and "Group Guard" Insurance by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance starts with a premium of approximately Rs. 300 available in 5 variants - Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper which can be opted by customers depending on their needs and requirements. These pocket-size insurance options can be claimed for hospital cash allowance, critical illness cover, personal accident cover and accidental hospitalization. The maximum coverage amount goes up to Rs one lakh depending on the type of pocket insurance availed. To optimize the opportunity of serving a large customer base, Home Credit India in addition to Bajaj Allianz General Insurance also provides health insurance from HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd. and life insurance from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd. to its customers. While health insurance provides coverage for medical expenses, life insurance provides financial protection to Home Credit India customers along with other guaranteed/variable benefits to enable them to get their life goals.

With Home Credit's Ujjwal Card, customers can avail instant limit to buy smartphones and home appliances across brands that are in partnership with Home Credit, to be utilized immediately. This will certainly fulfil the dreams and aspirations of many, as loans and monthly outstanding can be easily tracked. One can select from beautiful and stylish household appliances and smartphones with Home Credit as the company has partnered with leading consumer durable brands to offer attractive customer-friendly finance schemes. Offers are available across popular brands like Samsung, LG Electronics, Symphony Coolers, Vivo, Whirlpool, OPPO, Haier, Voltas, Blue Star, Xiaomi, Sony, Realme, Aisen, Tecno, Nokia and Voltas-Beko. The offers are aimed at providing freedom to customers who wish to purchase a new appliance for their homes, from attractive EMI schemes.

Bringing love, harmony, and care for its 11.7 million customers, to be cherished forever, Home Credit offers various flexible loan options and provides a plethora of hassle-free financing options, as the company is committed to drive credit penetration and broaden financial inclusion through responsible lending in the country. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

